Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE:DAL) News Update: New Routes, More Choice Across the Atlantic with Delta and Virgin Atlantic

According to the latest news report, Delta Air Lines (DAL) and Virgin Atlantic Airways will offer customers two new routes across the pond with the introduction of Deltas nonstop service from Salt Lake City to London Heathrow and New York-JFK to Edinburgh, Scotland, starting in May 2016.

The routes add to the value that the Delta-Virgin Atlantic joint venture provides customers through an aligned route network offering more frequencies, competitive fares and harmonized service. The Department of Transportations 2013 grant of anti-trust immunity to the Delta-Virgin joint venture makes this new service possible.

For the second summer in a row, Delta will be launching new routes that give customers more options when flying between the United States and the U.K., said Nat Pieper, Deltas Senior Vice President – Europe, Middle East and Africa. Delta and Virgin Atlantic are committed to offering an extensive network on the trans-Atlantic, and our new flights from London and Edinburgh will offer more connections to destinations throughout the U.S. and beyond.

Starting May 1, 2016, Salt Lake City will be Deltas eighth U.S. destination from Heathrow and the only nonstop service between London and the Mountain West. As the largest airline operating in Salt Lake City, Delta offers connections to more than 50 destinations throughout the Western U.S. and into Canada.

Daily nonstop service between New York-JFK and Edinburgh will start on May 26, 2016, offering customers in the U.K. up to 60 convenient onward connections from JFK. Deltas new service from Scotlands capital city joins Virgin Atlantics three times weekly summer seasonal service from Glasgow to Orlando.

Launched on January 1, 2014, the Delta and Virgin Atlantic partnership creates an expanded trans-Atlantic route network, enhancing competition between the UK and North America. The joint venture offers customers connecting in the United States seamless access to more than 200 destinations across almost 600 routes, in addition to frequent flyer reciprocity and global lounge access.

