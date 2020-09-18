Afternoon Trade buzz: Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL), E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD), Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

During Monday’s Afternoon trade, Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL), gained 3.09% to $6.01.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., is a bio-pharmaceutical company that develops drugs to treat Alzheimer,s disease and central nervous system diseases. Anavex Life Sciences has seen a reaction in the market on a flow of positive news. From a closing price on Tuesday of $3.24, the stock has risen by as much as 95% following highs of $6.34 during afterhours trading on Wednesday. The catalyst for the rally is the declaration that the company will be moving forward with its development program for ANAVEX 2-7 (drug candidate for Alzheimers and other nervous system diseases).

Shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD), declined -0.12% to $66.68, during its current trading session.

CRDF Global awarded DuPont the 2015 Corporate Impact Award at the organizations annual gala event in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 18. The award recognizes companies that promote peace and prosperity through international science cooperation. CRDF Global honored DuPont for its commitment to science partnership and developing science-based innovation to nourish a growing population and build an energy-secure future.

A rapidly increasing global population and changing societal needs are placing noteworthy demands on our planets resources. DuPont is applying our vast range of scientific expertise and knowledge to build global networks and bring innovative products to market with a simple, common aim in mind making lives better, safer and healthier for people everywhere, said James C. Borel, executive vice president, DuPont, who accepted the award on behalf of the company. We are happy to work with CRDF Global and our international partners toward this aim.

CRDF selects corporate awardees based on their facilitation of scientific collaborations between countries, promotion of safe and responsible science, encouragement of innovation entrepreneurship that supports economic growth and creative programs that improve science capacity.

Finally, Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX), lost -1.80%, and is now trading at $30.57.

Blackstone, declared the appointment of Isauro Alfaro as Senior Advisor to the firm based in Monterrey, Mexico. Mr. Alfaro will provide the firm planned counsel on investment opportunities in the Mexican market.

“I am delighted that Isauro has agreed to join our team as a Senior Advisor,” said Tony James, President and Chief Operating Officer, Blackstone. “His strong record of success and local perspective on the Mexican market will be an asset for us as we continue to explore investment opportunities in the country.”

Mr. Alfaro is co-founder of Alfaro, Dávila y Ríos, S.C., (ADR) a leading independent and restructuring advisory firm in Mexico. Before founding ADR, he worked with Tony James as a Managing Director and Head of Credit Suisse Mexico and Co-Head of Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette Mexico (DLJ) before its acquisition by Credit Suisse. Mr. Alfaro has 28 years of investment banking experience and has been involved in a wide variety of transactions counting cross-border M&A, privatizations, restructurings, and international debt and equity financings.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations.