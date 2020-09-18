Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s iPad Pro starts at $799. International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM), Streaming Analytics and IBM Message Hub

During Friday’s afternoon trade, Shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), dropped -0.70% to $119.71. The firm opened its current trade at $120.99. The total volume traded for the day is 40.19M shares, as compared to its average daily volume of 52.44M shares. The stock is floating in a range of $119.45 $121.22. The stocks hold the market capitalization of $671.79B.

Short-Term Price Target Update: The mean estimate for the short-term price target for the firm stands at $148.88, according to 42 brokers. The higher price target for AAPL is $200.00, while the lower price target is $85.00. In the past 52-weeks, the company shares have gained 12.05% and marked new high $134.54 on Apr 28, 2015. According to news report, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) said to expect the iPad Pro in November and it looks like we have a date for sales to start. The large tablet looks appealing for productivity but a lack of trackpad or mouse support might limit some. Apples iPad Pro starts at $799 for the base unit with 32 GB storage while a 128 GB unit will cost $949. Both of those models rely on Wi-Fi for connectivity, while the latter model will also come with an LTE option for $1079. For the past month, Ive been considering a one device that would replace both my tablet and laptop; the iPad Pro is on the list of contenders, as is the Dell XPS 12 and Microsofts Surface Pro 4. Indeed, I pre-ordered a base Surface Pro 4 model and have been using it full time all this week, according to zdnet

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players to consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, education, and enterprise and government customers in the Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific.

On the other hand, IBM Streaming Analytics and IBM Message Hub Now Available as Services on IBM Cloud.

Shares of International Business Machines Corp.(NYSE:IBM), declined -0.33% to $140.08.

According to detailed report, IBM (NYSE:IBM) declared that IBM Streaming Analytics and IBM Message Hub are now available as services on IBM Cloud. Based on the widely-used Apache Kafka messaging engine, these tools work together to make it easier for developers to integrate external data into their apps, in addition to visualize and continuously analyze this data.

The Streaming Analytics service, powered by IBM Streams, can analyze millions of events per second to enable sub-millisecond response times and instant decision-making. Streaming Analytics gives developers a more efficient way to visualize data, and will assist expand the use of data analytics to a much broader base of users throughout businesses. This recent addition to the Bluemix services portfolio assists organizations spot opportunities and risks across all data incoming from their systems and operations.

IBM Message Hub is also now available as a new Bluemix service in beta. Message Hub provides scalable, distributed, high-throughput, asynchronous messaging for Cloud applications. Message Hub offers the choice of using a REST or Apache Kafka API to communicate with other applications, and builds on Kafka, a fast, scalable and durable real-time messaging engine developed for the Apache Software Foundation, to bring this popular open source messaging offering to the Bluemix platform in the form of a service.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. The company’s Global Technology Services segment provides IT infrastructure and business process services, such as outsourcing, processing, integrated technology, cloud, and technology support.

