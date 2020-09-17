Remarkable Movers to Watch: Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC), Magna International Inc. (USA) (NYSE:MGA),

On Monday, Shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), gained 0.42% to $118.30.

The stock saw its price movement on below-normal volume; as 39,180,322 shares changed hands when contrast with its average daily volume of 43.17 million shares, with a year-to-date performance of 7.18%.

The Samsung conglomerate designated a new mobile president at its flagship Samsung Electronics for the first time in six years after growth stalled at the worlds largest smartphone maker, according to AP

Samsung said Tuesday that Koh Dongjin was promoted to president. He will replace Shin Jong-kyun as the head of the mobile business at Samsung Electronics starting next year. The change was declared as part of annual administration reshuffle at South Koreas top conglomerate.

Shin became the head of mobile in 2010. Three years later, Samsung was the world largest smartphone supplier despite being a latecomer behind Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Samsung said he led the development of two flagship smartphones released this year, the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy Note 5. He was also behind development of the Samsung Pay mobile payments system. AP Report

Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC), declined -1.23% to $73.69, during its last trading session.

On July 23, Oscar Mayer introduced the newest addition to its iconic Wienermobile fleet with the creation of the Wiener Rover, an all-terrain hot dog on heavy-duty wheels that delivers hot dogs to fans across the country. Recently, just in time for the holidays, the folks at Oscar Mayer unveiled the Mini Wiener Rover – a smaller, remote-controlled Wiener Rover that transports one to two hot dogs and makes a perfect gift for hot dog lovers across the country.

The Mini Wiener Rover is battery operated and driven by remote control, reaching speeds up to 30 miles per hour. Also similar to its original Rover counterpart, the Mini Wiener Rover comprises a compartment for the transport of hot dogs, with enough space to fit one to two formerly cooked sausages.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is the third-largest food and beverage company in North America and the fifth-largest food and beverage company in the world, with eight $1 billion+ brands. The Companys iconic brands comprise Kraft, Heinz, ABC, Capri Sun, Classico, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Ore-Ida, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Planters, Plasmon, Quero, Weight Watchers Smart Ones and Velveeta.

Finally, Magna International Inc. (USA) (NYSE:MGA), ended its last trade with 1.38% gain, and closed at $45.44.

On November 27, Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG, NYSE: MGA) declared that the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has issued an issuer bid exemption order (the Order) permitting us to make private agreement purchases of Magna International Inc.s (Magna) Common Shares from an arms length third-party seller. Any purchases of our Common Shares made by way of private agreement under the Order will be at a discount to the prevailing market price, may be made in tranches over time, and must otherwise comply with the terms of each of the Order, counting that: only one such purchase is permitted per calendar week; any such purchase must occur preceding to the expiry of our Normal Course Issuer Bid (the Bid) on November 13, 2016; and the maximum number of Common Shares which may be purchased by way of all such private agreements cannot exceed 13,333,333, being one-third of the total number of Common Shares which may be purchased under the Bid.

Subject to regulatory requirements, the actual number of Common Shares to be purchased under the Bid, whether by way of any such private agreement or otherwise, and the timing of any such purchases will continue to be determined by us having regard to future price movements, our determination that such purchases would be an appropriate use of corporate funds and in the best interests of Magna, and other factors. All purchases will be subject to our normal trading blackouts.

