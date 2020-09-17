Remarkable Movers to Watch: Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF), CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNX), Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI)

On Wednesday, Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF), lost -0.39% to $10.09.

Regions Bank on Monday declared the launch of the “Good $ense” Financial Safety Series – a collection of articles and videos offering up-to-date insights to assist keep consumers safe during the holiday shopping season and beyond.

“We work throughout the year to assist protect customers from fraud, and we want people to know that, especially during the holidays, there are precautions you can take to reduce your chances of ever becoming a victim,” said Bill Burch, head of Corporate Security for Regions. “Criminals are always trying new methods of committing fraud – whether it’s identity theft, malware, counterfeit checks or any number of other tactics. The good news is that simple awareness can go a long way toward stopping criminals in their tracks.”

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, in addition to equipment lease financing services.

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNX), inclined 6.45% to $8.01, during its last trading session.

CONSOL Energy, declared that it has accomplished the planned semi-annual borrowing base redetermination under its revolving credit facility, resulting in the lending group reaffirming CONSOLs $2 billion borrowing base.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its auxiliaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Coal.

Finally, Shares of Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI), ended its last trade with 10.54% gain, and closed at $8.18.

Stage Stores, declared that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share on the Company’s common stock, payable on December 16, 2015 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2015.

Stage Stores, Inc. operates as a specialty department store retailer in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods.