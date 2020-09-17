News Buzz – SunEdison, (NYSE:SUNE), Sprint Corporation, (NYSE:S), Kinder Morgan, (NYSE:KMI)

During Thursday’s Morning trade, Shares of SunEdison, Inc. (NYSE:SUNE), lost -5.01% to $7.57.

SunEdison, the largest global renewable energy development company, recently declared that it plans to report third quarter 2015 financial results on Monday, November 9, 2015.

Ahmad R. Chatila, chief executive officer of SunEdison, and Brian Wuebbels, chief financial officer of SunEdison, will discuss the financial results for SunEdison in an investor presentation to be webcast live, starting Tuesday, November 10, at 8:30 am ET.

The webcast will be available on SunEdisons investor relations website by accessing the following link: investors.sunedison.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at that link until November 24, 2015 at 11:59 pm ET for those unable to attend the live webcast.

SunEdison, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells silicon wafers to the semiconductor industry. The company operates through three segments: Solar Energy, TerraForm Power, and Semiconductor Materials. The Solar Energy segment provides solar energy services that integrate the design, installation, financing, monitoring, operations, and maintenance portions of the downstream solar market. It also manufactures polysilicon, silicon wafers, and solar modules.

Shares of Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), inclined 0.11% to $4.49, during its current trading session.

Sprint Corporation, stated operating results for the second fiscal quarter of 2015, counting growth in postpaid phone customers for the first time in over two years, record low postpaid churn, and over 1 million total net additions. The company also stated net operating revenue of $8 billion, operating loss of $2 million, and Adjusted EBITDA* of $2 billion.

Company Reaches Important Milestone with Positive Postpaid Phone Net Additions

During the past year, Sprint has focused on attracting and retaining more postpaid phone customers by providing an improved customer experience and a compelling value proposition, counting the launch of the iPhone® Forever program, which allows customers to always be eligible to upgrade to the latest iPhone. The company stated positive postpaid phone net additions in the quarter for the first time in over two years and, based on October results, has seen positive postpaid phone net additions for six successive months, a streak not seen in nearly three years.

The company also stated the following Sprint platform results:

Total net additions were 1.1 million contrast to 590,000 in the prior year quarter – an improvement of 466,000 year-over-year.

Postpaid net additions of 553,000 contrast to net losses of 272,000 in the prior year quarter – an improvement of 825,000 year-over-year. During the quarter 199,000 prepaid customers with consistent payment history migrated to postpaid, with 175,000 of these migrations now comprised as postpaid customers under their respective Boost and Virgin brands. Not Taking Into Account total migrations from prepaid, postpaid net additions would have been 354,000 and improved by 626,000 year-over-year.

Postpaid phone net additions were 237,000 contrast to net losses of 500,000 in the prior year quarter – an improvement of 737,000 year-over-year. Not Taking Into Account migrations from prepaid, postpaid phone net additions would have been 38,000 and improved by 538,000 year-over-year.

Prepaid net losses of 363,000 contrast to net additions of 35,000 in the prior year quarter – a decline of 398,000 year-over-year. Not Taking Into Account migrations to postpaid, prepaid net losses would have been 164,000 and declined by 199,000 year-over year.

Wholesale net additions of 866,000 contrast to 827,000 in the prior year quarter – an improvement of 39,000 year-over-year.

Sprint Corporation, through its auxiliaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company’s Wireless segment offers wireless data communication services, counting mobile productivity applications, such as Internet access, messaging, and email services; wireless photo and video offerings; location-based capabilities comprising asset and fleet administration, dispatch services, and navigation tools; and mobile entertainment applications.

Finally, Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI), lost -1.12%, and is now trading at $26.50, despite oil prices rose on Thursday, paring some of the losses incurred a day earlier after data showed U.S. inventories had risen for a sixth week and weakness spread through the physical market.

On Wednesday, oil fell nearly 4 percent after the Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude inventories added 2.85 million barrels last week, in line with forecasts, despite a drop in imports to their lowest level since 1991.

Brent crude futures were up 17 cents at $48.75 a barrel by 1135 GMT on Thursday, nearly 4 percent below four-week highs above $50 hit two days earlier.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure and energy company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, Kinder Morgan Canada, and Other segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; and natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems.

