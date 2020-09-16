Active Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on: Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR), Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR) (NYSE:SID), Linn Energy LLC(NASDAQ:LINE)

U.S. stocks rose Friday, capping their biggest weekly gain in almost six months, as expectations faded that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates for the first time in almost a decade. nasdaq

Crude oil fell on Friday after Goldman Sachs slashed its price forecast through next year, while global equity markets traded mixed as investors assessed the economic outlook and a potential move by the Federal Reserve next week to raise interest rates. Reuters

Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR), lost by -5.77% and dropped to $4.57. The company opened at $4.78 on Friday, and is moving between $4.52 4.79, through the day. The company declared a weekly performance of -17.09% and gave out a net profit margin of 11.00%. The 50-day moving average for the company was about 30.90%, while 200-day moving average was $7.50, as lower oil prices and high debt may lead to further spending cuts at the Brazilian oil company.

WTI crude is down 3.38% to $44.34 per barrel, while Brent crude is decreasing 2.97% to $47.44 per barrel this morning, according to the CNBC.com index.

In June, Petrobras laid out a plan to cut spending by 40% over the next five years, but further cuts may be needed as oil prices, debt and a weak Brazilian economy affect the current plan, sources told Reuters.

The June plan is already obsolete, its outlook for oil prices, debt costs and the currency are no longer realistic. The plan will have to be changed, a source told Reuters.

The mean estimate for the short term price target for Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR) stands at $ 8.43 according to 5 Analysts. The higher price target estimate for the stock has been calculated at $12.00 while the lower price target estimate is at $ 3.20.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.  Petrobras operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil and internationally. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of crude oil and oil products produced at natural gas processing plants in domestic and foreign markets. The company’s Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products, in addition to exports ethanol and invests in petrochemical companies. This segment also engages in the extraction and processing of shale.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR) (NYSE:SID), traded at 9.57% and is priced at $1.26, on Friday. The 50 and 20 days moving average for the company is 8.42% and 33.33% respectively. A total volume of 3.15M shares was traded across the day, as compared to its average daily volume of 1.84M shares. The 52 week low and high for the company is $0.73 and $4.28 respectively,

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional produces steel. The company operates through five segments counting steel, mining, cement, logistics, and energy. The company primarily produces carbon steel and various steel products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries. The companys steel products comprise slabs, which are semi-finished products used for processing hot-rolled, cold-rolled or coated coils, and sheet products; hot-rolled products, such as heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products comprising flat-rolled steel coated with zinc or a zinc-based alloy; and tin mill products compriseing of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets, which comprise tin plate, tin free steel, low tin coated steel, and black plate products.

Linn Energy LLC(NASDAQ:LINE), traded at -11.14% and is priced at $3.11, on Friday. The company holds the market capitalization of $1.10B

In the last five days of trading, the company has lost about -5.76% while it has lost over -5.76% in the past 4 weeks.

The mean estimate for the short term price target for Linn Energy LLC(NASDAQ:LINE), stands at $ 5.00 according to 11 Analysts. The higher price target estimate for the stock has been calculated at $ 9.00 while the lower price target estimate is at $ 2.00.

Linn Energy, LLC, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Unites States. Its properties are located in the Rockies, the Hugoton Basin, California, east Texas and north Louisiana, the Mid-Continent, the Permian Basin, Michigan/Illinois, and south Texas. As of December 31, 2014, the company had proved reserves of 7,304 billion cubic feet equivalent; and operated 19,591 gross productive wells. Linn Energy, LLC was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

