Active Stocks to Track: ENSCO PLC (NYSE:ESV), Kroger Co (NYSE:KR), Vip shop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS)

On Wednesday, Shares of ENSCO PLC (NYSE:ESV), lost -2.01% to $14.86.

Ensco plc (ESV) declared that Carey Lowe has been named chief operating officer. He is based in London and succeeds Mark Burns, who is retiring from the Company. Lowe has held various executive administration positions at Ensco since joining the Company in 2008. His experience comprises operations, engineering, safety and strategy.

We look forward to Carey leading our global operations teams in addition to our technical group, SHE and strategy,” said CEO Carl Trowell. “His expertise and broad experience position him well to take on this important role.”

Trowell added, “Under Mark’s leadership, Ensco’s safety and operational performance were elevated to even higher levels culminating in Ensco earning first place customer satisfaction scores for five successive years. We thank Mark for his many contributions to Ensco’s success, congratulate him on his distinguished career and wish him all the best in retirement.”

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates offshore drilling rig fleet of 70 rigs, counting 10 drillships, 13 semisubmersible rigs, 5 moored semisubmersible rigs, and 42 jackup rigs located in North and South America, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific rim, Europe and the Mediterranean, and Brazil.

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR), declined -0.36% to $41.26, during its last trading session.

The Kroger Co., said recently it has recalled Bakery Fresh Goodness chocolate brownies (16 oz, tub) sold in its retail stores because the product may contain walnuts not listed on the label.

People who are allergic to walnuts could have a severe reaction if they consume this product. For consumers who are not allergic to walnuts, there is no safety issue with the product. One Kroger customer has stated a possible allergic reaction in connection with this product.

All stores operating under the JayC and Smiths names, in addition to Kroger stores located in Georgia; South Carolina; Auburn, Alabama; Greater Cincinnati (counting Northern Kentucky and Dayton, Ohio plus South Eastern Indiana); Central and Northwest Ohio; Northwestern West Virginia panhandle; Michigan; Hopkinsville and Bowling Green, Kentucky; Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee; Huntsville, Alabama; Indiana (except SE Indiana and Evansville); Illinois; Eastern Missouri; Texas and Louisiana; no other Kroger locations are comprised.

The Kroger Co., together with its auxiliaries, operates as a retailer in the United States and internationally. It also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores.

Finally, Shares of Vip shop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS), ended its last trade with -1.24% loss, and closed at $15.99.

Vipshop Holdings Limited, declared that it will hold its 2015 annual general meeting of shareholders at No. 20 Huahai Street, Liwan District, Guangzhou 510370, Peoples Republic of China on December 29, 2015 at 10:00 a.m., local time.

No proposal will be presented for shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Instead, the annual general meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders and beneficial owners of the Companys American Depositary Shares (ADSs) to discuss Company affairs with administration.

The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on December 1, 2015 as the record date (the Record Date) for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of the annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Vip shop Holdings Limited, through its auxiliaries, operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the Peoples Republic of China. It offers a range of branded products, counting womens apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; mens apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories comprising of belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

