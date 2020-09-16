Active Stock to Observe: Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) | BNinvestors

On Monday, Shares of Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F), dropped -0.51% and closed at $13.73. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $13.67 13.95.

Google is said to be in talks with automaker Ford Motor Co (F.N) to assist build the Internet search companys autonomous cars, Automotive News stated, citing a person with knowledge of the project, according to Reuters.

The contract manufacturing deal, if finalized, is predictable to come during the annual International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas during the first week of January, Automotive News said.

A Google spokesman told Automotive News that the company would not comment on speculation, although Google officials confirmed that the company is talking to automakers.

Earlier this year, Google began negotiations with most of the worlds top automakers and assembled a team of traditional and nontraditional suppliers to speed efforts to bring self-driving cars to the market by 2020. Reuters Reports

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), jumped 0.70% and closed at $38.74 in the last trading session. The company’s market capitalization is $28.33B.

Activision Blizzard declared a new in-game program to support the Call of Duty Endowment’s nationwide efforts to assist unemployed veterans find high-quality careers. The C.O.D.E. Warriors Personalization Pack for Activision’s Call of Duty®: Black Ops III (PS4/XboxOne/PC), developed by Treyarch, comprises 3x reticles, a calling card and custom weapon camo. The pack is $3.99 in the in-game store and the Sony and Microsoft online stores. All profits will go directly to the Call of Duty Endowment’s effort to assist veterans secure quality careers when they leave military service.

The Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit, public benefit corporation founded in 2009 by Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. With a mission to identify and fund the best and most effective employment-focused veteran-serving organizations, the Call of Duty Endowment is well on its way to meeting its aim of placing 25,000 veterans in jobs by the end of 2018. To-date, the Call of Duty Endowment has funded more than 17,500 job placements.

Shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), ended its last trade with -2.24% loss, and closed at $4.80. The average Volume of the company is at 2,999,610. The EPS of the company stands at $-0.00. It has market worth of $776.87 million.

Shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) rose by 13.92% in the past week and 18.89% for the last 4 weeks. In the past week, the shares has outperformed the S&P 500 by 14.31% and the outperformance improvements to 23.85% for the last 4 weeks.

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.