Active Stock News: Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV), GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO), Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) | BNinvestors

On Thursday, Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV), gained 1.06% to $43.90.

The Container Store® and Southwest Airlines® are teaming up to surprise and delight travelers at seven airports nationwide with free gift wrapping on Wednesday, December 23rd from 10am – 4pm. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) advises passengers not to wrap their gifts in carry-on or checked luggage for screening purposes, leaving many travelers packing their bags with unwrapped gifts. The Container Store and Southwest Airlines will spread holiday cheer as they share their expert gift packaging tips while wrapping up travelers’ gifts – big or small – in the seven airports below:

Dallas Love Field (DAL)

Chicago (Midway) (MDW)

Lauderdale/Hollywood (FLL)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Seattle/Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

“Both The Container Store and Southwest Airlines are passionate about service and also love spreading joy with our customers each and every day,” said Casey Shilling, Vice President of Public Relations and Marketing Communications, The Container Store. “What better way to spread holiday cheer and smiles than by treating travelers with stunning gift packaging from our expert employees while they are facing their busy holiday trips!”

Southwest Airlines Co. operates passenger airlines that provide planned air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2014, it operated 665 Boeing 737 aircraft; and had 12 Boeing 717 aircraft.

Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO), declined -0.27% to $18.22, during its last trading session.

GoPro, declared The GoPro Channel will be available starting recently on the PlayStation®4 (PS4™) and PlayStation®3 (PS3™) systems. The custom designed GoPro Channel app allows PS4 and PS3 owners to stream GoPro content on-demand, browse GoPro cameras and accessories, and more. PlayStation joins GoPros growing roster of distribution partners counting Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Comcast Watchable, Sky, Vessel Entertainment, Xbox, LG and Virgin America.

We want GoPro content and programming to be easily accessible on every platform where our millions of fans spend time, said Jon Cohen, GoPros director, distribution. Theres a sweet-spot of overlap between PlayStations super-engaged audience and the GoPro audience and were excited to welcome PlayStation to GoPros expanding OTT family.

GoPro, Inc. develops hardware and software solutions to alleviate consumer pain points associated with capturing, managing, sharing, and enjoying engaging content. The company offers HERO line of capture devices, such as cameras; premium accessories, counting battery BacPac, smart remote, and LCD touch BacPac accessories; and mounts comprising equipment-based mounts compriseing of helmet, handlebar, roll bar, and grip and tripod mounts that enable consumers to capture content while engaged in a range of activities, in addition to mounts that enable customers to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, chest harnesses, and head straps.

Finally, Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS), ended its last trade with 0.14% loss, and closed at $21.29.

Sean Sobers, corporate vice president and controller, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)

Sean Sobers will speak at the Needham Growth Conference at The New York Palace hotel in New York. Sobers will provide an overview of the company and take part in a question and answer session with analysts and investors.

Sobers address will be available live via on-demand webcast at 12:10 p.m. EST on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and available for replay through 8 p.m. EST on Thursday, Apr. 7, 2016.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. develops, sells, leases, and licenses electronic design automation (EDA) software, emulation and prototyping hardware, verification intellectual property (VIP), and design intellectual property (design IP) for semiconductor and electronics systems industries worldwide.