Up to Date Stocks in Review: Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK), Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO), Siliconware Precision Industries (ADR) (NASDAQ:SPIL)

On Thursday, Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK), gained 3.44% to $75.98.

Twenty-three veterans from the state of Alaska are traveling to Washington, D.C., recently to view their memorials for the first time, thanks to a partnership between Alaska Airlines and Last Frontier Honor Flight program.

The veterans who served their country during World War II, the Korean War and through the Alaska Territorial Guard will enjoy a four-night, five-day tour to visit many of the national monuments, compliments of Alaska Airlines and Honor Flight. This is the second Honor Flight departing from the state of Alaska this year. From Anchorage, the group connects in Portland, Ore. to join fellow veterans from Oregon for the flight to Washington Reagan National Airport.

They are planned to return to a heros welcome at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Saturday, Oct. 17. A reception for the veterans, their family members, the public and members of the media is planned for 12:30 p.m. Alaska time, at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, near TSA before security.

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its auxiliaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Alaska Mainline and Alaska Regional segments.

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO), declined -1.40% to $25.34, during its last trading session.

Flowers Foods, declared it has accomplished the acquisition of Alpine Valley Bread Company, a family-owned, U.S. producer of certified organic and all natural breads, for $120 million in cash and stock. Alpine Valley Bread Company will operate as an independent partner of Flowers Foods.

Alpine Valley has a great team, delicious products, and a proven warehouse distribution platform in place to support the strong growth of their organic brands, said Allen L. Shiver, Flowers Foods president and chief executive officer. Were looking forward to ongoing that growth with this noteworthy addition to our organic business.

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh bakery foods, counting fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes.

Finally, Shares of Siliconware Precision Industries (ADR) (NASDAQ:SPIL), ended its last trade with 7.85% gain, and closed at $6.87.

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., held its First Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of 2015 to discuss the projected amendment of certain articles of the Companys Article of Incorporation and certain provisions of the Companys Handling Procedures for the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets.

According to the voting results, the votes in favor of the aforementioned two proposals are far more than the votes against such proposals. However, a high number of abstained votes resulted in the two proposals marginally failing to pass. Looking at the main reasons of such a result, the Company believes that the attempt by Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE) to enjoin the Company from convening its legitimately called Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting caused the spread of misleading information in the market that led to such a result.

Since ASE initiated its tender offer on August 21, 2015 for the Companys shares, ASE has repeatedly claimed that the tender offer is a pure financial investment and that it has no plans to intervene in the Companys operations. Yet even before ASE has legally become a shareholder of the Company, it had made several public statements against the proposals before the Companys Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting and has even petitioned for an injunction against the Company. These actions already constitute intervention with the Companys operations and severely affect the Companys stable development in addition to the interest of all shareholders.

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. provides semiconductor packaging and testing services to semiconductor suppliers worldwide. Its packaging and testing solutions comprise advanced packages, substrate packages, and lead-frame packages, in addition to testing for logic and mixed signal devices to measure and ensure the performance, functionality, and reliability of packaged semiconductor devices.

