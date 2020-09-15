Most Active Movers To Look At: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (FB) declared that the companys third quarter 2015 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, November 4, 2015.

Facebook will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day.

On Thursday, Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), gain 1.17% to $90.95, as Facebook, Inc. is a social networking company. The Company is engaged in developing products that enables users to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), adds video option for profile picture

According to news report, Facebook is letting users upload super-short videos to be their profile pictures.

The changes, headed to mobile profile pages, are aimed at getting ever more video added to Facebook and nudging people to use profiles as a personal, and maybe even professional, home base. In some cases, the new features play catch up to other social networks like Snapchat and Twitter . In others, the changes are cosmetic, such as centering the profile pictures. WSJ

The profile video tool allows people to swap their profile picture for a small, looping clip that will take the place of a profile picture. It is only visible on mobile, like all of the new changes.

It said that feature had been inspired by its Celebrate Pride filter, which put a rainbow over people’s picture so they could show support for LGBT rights. That tool was created by an intern but became one of the site’s most popular recent changes, going on to be used over 26 million times. Independent

Facebook is letting users upload super-short videos to be their profile pictures, as the social networking site refreshes its design and pushes to become the center of your online life. Cnbc

On News Feed and profiles, were seeing people create and view more videos than ever before, Facebook product managers, Aigerim Shorman and Tony Hsieh, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday. Profile videos will let show a part of yourself you couldnt before, and add a new dimension to your profile. Cnbc

Its latest Facebooks update also follows a similar move by ephemeral messaging app Snapchat in July. Its rival has been growing very quickly and is often seen as a attracting a younger audience than Facebook. In July, it launched its own moving profile image. Cnbc

Facebook has also made some design changes to its mobile app, putting the profile pictures in the center rather than aligned to the left.

The stock closed its last trade at $90.95. The market capitalization for the company is reported at $244.20B.

Looking at other metrics of the stock, we find that latest closing price of $90.95 is at a premium to its 200-day moving average price of $86.41. Its intraday range has been $88.36 to $90.95; it is trading at discount as compared to its 52-week high of $99.24 achieved on Jul 21, 2015, and a premium to its 52-week low of $ 70.32 faced on Oct 15, 2014. Turning to market valuation, the P/S ratio is 17.51. The stock is up 14.81% in this year through last close, and the beta ratio has a value of 0.76. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly downbeat performance of -3.66%, in opposition to 4.26% in 1-month period.

Facebook, Inc. is a social networking company. The Company is engaged in developing products that enables users to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. It offers various services focused on people, marketers and developers. It offers various platforms for people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and to engage in other activities. Its products comprise Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. The Facebook mobile app and Website enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

