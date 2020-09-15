Active News Buzz on: Great Basin Scientific (NASDAQ:GBSN), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI), Corning (NYSE:GLW)

On Friday, Great Basin Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:GBSN)s shares declined -6.83% to $0.0518.

Great Basin Scientific, Inc. (GBSN), a molecular diagnostics company, declared recently that it has retained Roth Capital Partners as financial advisor to assist in a restructuring of the Company’s Series C Warrants. The Series C Warrants were issued as part of the Unit offering the Company accomplished on March 2, 2015. The Company is also preparing to file a proxy statement and hold a special shareholder meeting to seek approval to effect a reverse stock split and authorize additional common shares to meet its obligation to deliver common shares under the cashless exercise provision of the Series C Warrants.

Great Basin Scientific, Inc., a molecular diagnostic testing company, doing business as Great Basin Corporation, develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic systems that are designed to test hospital-attained infections. The company’s platform provides C. diff test, a rapid medical diagnostic test for the detection of C. diff, a gram-positive bacteria that causes severe diarrhea and other intestinal disorders. It also provides Group B streptococcus test, which is used to detect Group B streptococcus from an anal/vaginal swab of a pregnant woman.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)s shares dropped -1.48% to $20.65.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) employee volunteers build a house from the ground up, and hand over the keys to an elated single mother and her children. Tens of millions of dollars are spent conducting business with minority- and women-owned enterprises, supporting the companys planned objectives and commitment to diversity. MGM Resorts and NRG Renew partner to install one of the nations largest rooftop solar arrays at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, stretching a massive 20 acres.

These are just a few of the powerful displays of corporate citizenship chronicled in MGM Resorts 2014 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report. Themed Inspiration Starts With Us!, the report features the companys accomplishments in corporate social responsibility (CSR), which comprises Diversity and Inclusion, Philanthropy and Community Engagement, and Environmental Sustainability initiatives. Released recently, the report for 2014 is accessible for download on the companys CSR website, www.mgmresorts.com/csr.

MGM Resorts International, through its auxiliaries, owns and/or operates casino resorts. It operates through two segments, Wholly Owned Domestic Resorts and MGM China. The company’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

At the end of Fridays trade, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)s shares dipped -1.04% to $3.82.

SiriusXM declared that Don Henley sat down for an intimate Q&A session with a select group of listeners for the SiriusXM Town Hall series at the ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas.

SiriusXMs Town Hall with Don Henley, moderated by fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bob Seger, features Henley answering questions from SiriusXM listeners about his career, counting his new album Cass County, which is planned to be released on September 25. The Town Hall also features Henley performing songs from his new album, in addition to solo hits. The live performances feature special guests Martina McBride and Jamey Johnson.

The SiriusXMs Town Hall with Don Henley will premiere on Monday, September 21 at 8:00 pm ET on SiriusXMs Outlaw Country via satellite on channel 60 and through the SiriusXM App on smartphones and other connected devices, in addition to online at siriusxm.com. For rebroadcast times, please visit www.siriusxm.com/townhall.

After the broadcast, SiriusXMs Town Hall with Don Henley will be accessible on SiriusXM On Demand for subscribers listening via the SiriusXM App for smartphones and other mobile devices or online at siriusxm.com. Visit www.siriusxm.com/ondemand for more info on SiriusXM On Demand.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc., through its auxiliaries, provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, counting various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and local traffic reports for 22 metropolitan markets.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), ended its Fridays trading session with -3.05% loss, and closed at $17.61.

Finesse Solutions, Inc., a leading manufacturer of measurement, single-use and automation solutions for life sciences process applications, declared a partnership with Corning Life Sciences.

The partnership pairs Cornings novel CellCube® adherent culture system with the Finesse G3Lab Universal Controller. The CellCube System is designed to reliably distribute nutrients and oxygen with low differential gradients across all cells to more closely simulate in vivo conditions. This provides an ideal environment for attachment cell culture applications. The G3Lab Universal has been developed by Finesse as a versatile control and automation platform capable of supporting a wide range of industry leading bioreactors for both labscale and cGMP production settings.

The single-use flow path, manufactured by Corning, will combine CellCube holders with Finesse single-use TruFluor pH and DO flow-through sensors in addition to utilize the Finesse 3L SmartVessel as an oxygenator for the system. This integrated approach will allow users to rapidly install a complete, pre-sterilized flowpath with integrated measurement.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for active matrix liquid crystal displays (LCDs) that are used primarily in LCD televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors

