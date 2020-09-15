Active Movers of Yesterday: Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV), PMC-Sierra Inc (NASDAQ:PMCS), Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX)

On Friday, Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV), lost -1.65% to $40.56.

Southwest Airlines Co., invites you to listen to a live webcast of its third quarter 2015 financial results on Thursday, October 22, 2015 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates passenger airlines that provide planned air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2014, it operated 665 Boeing 737 aircraft; and had 12 Boeing 717 aircraft.

Shares of PMC-Sierra Inc (NASDAQ:PMCS), declined -0.39% to $10.24, during its last trading session.

PMC-Sierra, declared the Company will release its third quarter earnings results on Monday, October 26, 2015, following the close of the U.S. stock market.

PMC-Sierra, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and supports semiconductor solutions for communications network infrastructure equipment worldwide. Its semiconductor devices enable networking equipment primarily in three markets, counting storage, optical, and mobile networks.

Finally, Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX), ended its last trade with 5.13% gain, and closed at $177.54.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, declared that it has accomplished the formerly declared acquisition of Synergetics USA , Inc. (Synergetics). Synergetics is a leading supplier of precision surgical devices. Synergetics primary focus is on the surgical disciplines of ophthalmology and neurosurgery.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products, and medical devices worldwide. The company offers Solodyn to treat red and pus-filled pimples of acne in patients, in addition to Ziana, Acanya, Atralin, Retin- A Micro, and ONEXTON gel; Wellbutrin XL for major depressive disorder in adults; Jublia for onychomycosis of the toenails; Xenazine for chorea; Targretin for Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma; Arestin, a subgingival sustained-release antibiotic; and PROVENGE for the treatment of prostate cancer.

