Active Movers of Yesterday: Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR), Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THLD)

Share of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) dropped -1.08% and is at $4.59 in the Real-Time trading session. The company opened at $4.63 on Tuesday, and is moving between $4.55 – $4.65, through the day.

Frontier Secure, a service of Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR), recently declared an enhancement to its computer and mobile security products. The new Multi-Device Security combines computer and mobile protection to provide comprehensive, award-winning security for consumers. Powered by security leader and partner F-Secure®, Frontier Secure’s Multi-Device Security covers Windows PCs and Macs, in addition to Android and iOS-based tablet and smartphones.

Multi-Device Security assists protect your entire digital life with:

Virus Protection: Assists keep your devices safe from viruses, trojans, and spyware

Browsing and Banking Protection: Assists keep you protected even when you’re not actively using the software

Network Protection: Assists keep your Internet connection safe

Comprehensive Protection: Protects up to 10 devices under a single subscription

Brent Heilman, Director of Product Development for Frontier Secure, notes, “We are removing the hassle of getting multiple security products to cover the range of devices found in most homes. Multi-device Security makes it easy to setup and manage security for your devices via one simple-to-use interface.”

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) inclined 0.86% right now and is at $36.38. The 52-week range of the share price is from $ 30.00 – $42.55. The company has total market capitalization of $44.48 billion.

Launching its first major brand campaign as an independent company, PayPal Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:PYPL), a leader in global payments, will unveil a 45-second television commercial on Sunday, February 7 during the 1st quarter of pro football’s legendary championship game. This buy marks the first time PayPal will advertise during television’s most-watched event.

Super Bowl® number 50 will take place this year in the heart of Silicon Valley in the San Francisco 49ers Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., where PayPal and other technology companies work to transform the everyday lives of people around the world. As an industry leader with a powerful message to share, PayPal seized the opportunity to choose this historic, local event to launch its global brand advertising campaign that simultaneously provides a national platform to reach a broad audience.

“This ad is more than a commercial – it’s our opportunity to introduce the world to PayPal’s vision for the future of money – to empower people and businesses to move and manage money securely, efficiently and affordably,” said Greg Fisher, PayPal Vice President of Global Brand Marketing. “The launch of this ad is just the startning of our new brand campaign designed to start a larger conversation about a reimagined financial world that must comprise everyone.”

Shares of Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THLD), lost -4.18%, and is now trading at $0.500. Its overall volume is 263,360.00million shares right now, and average trading volume of 2.79 million.

Threshold Pharmaceuticals, declared that it has initiated a noteworthy reduction in its workforce in order to focus the companys financial resources in the near term on two ongoing Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trials of tarloxotinib bromide* (tarloxotinib), the companys novel epidermal growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (EGFR TKI) licensed from the University of Auckland, New Zealand.

Threshold will reduce its workforce by about two-thirds, resulting in between 20-25 remaining employees. Threshold anticipates the one-time severance-related charge associated with the workforce reduction to be about $2.6 million, which comprises about $0.3 million of non-cash expense related to the extension of the post-termination exercise period for the outstanding vested stock options for the affected employees. The majority of the charges will be paid by the end of the first quarter of 2016.

We are enacting this reduction in workforce as a result of the recently declared outcomes from our two Phase 3 trials of evofosfamide in which neither trial met its primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically noteworthy improvement in overall survival, said Barry Selick, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Threshold. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our employees who are being affected by this difficult but necessary action. This is a loss to our Threshold family of talented and dedicated individuals who have worked with integrity and passion towards improving the lives of people living with cancer.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.