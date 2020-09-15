Active Movers of Yesterday: Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA), FMC Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FTI), Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)

On Thursday, Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA), lost -0.44% to $2.27.

Research firm Zacks has rated Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) and has ranked it at 2, indicating that for the short term the shares are a buy. 16 Wall Street analysts have given the company an average rating of 2.56. The shares have received a hold rating based on the suggestion from 9 analysts in latest recommendations. 2 market expert has a sell on the stock. Strong buy was given by 4 Wall Street Analysts. The shares had a buy rating from 1 analysts.

Zynga Inc. (Zynga) is a provider of social game services. The Company develops markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android, and social networking sites, such as Facebook. The Companys games are also accessible on Zynga.com. The Company has developed online social games, such as FarmVille, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, Hit It Rich! Slots and CSR Racing.

Shares of FMC Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FTI), declined -3.77% to $29.83, during its last trading session.

FMC Technologies, has received an award from Shell Offshore, Inc. (Shell) for its Appomattox deepwater development in the Gulf of Mexico.

FMC Technologies will provide Improved Vertical Deepwater Trees, subsea manifolds, topside controls, a control system, and a distribution system for the field, which lies in the Mississippi Canyon area of the eastern Gulf of Mexico in 7,200 feet of water, 140 nautical miles southeast of New Orleans.

FMC Technologies has supported Shells subsea requirements for more than two decades, and this project represents the continued strength of that relationship, said Tore Halvorsen, Senior Vice President, Subsea Technologies.

FMC Technologies, Inc. is a provider of technology solutions for the energy industry. The Companys segments include Subsea Technologies, Surface Technologies and Energy Infrastructure. Subsea Technologies designs and manufactures products and systems and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), declined -3.15% to $42.78, during its last trading session.

Emerson Electric, declared it has closed on the sale of its InterMetro business to Ali Group, a private company based in Italy that specializes in the manufacturing of foodservice equipment for restaurants, hotel chains, hospitals, schools, airports, correctional facilities and canteens. Final terms of the sale were not revealed.

Presently part of Emerson’s Commercial and Residential Solutions segment, InterMetro is based in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and employs more than 1,500 people across the globe.

J.P. Morgan acted as exclusive financial advisor to Emerson on the transaction. Brookwood Associates and Deloitte & Touche LLP acted as financial advisors to the Ali Group. Alston & Bird LLP acted as legal advisors for the Ali Group. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP acted as legal advisors to Emerson.

Emerson Electric Co. is engaged in offering technology and engineering together that provides solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets around the world. The company operates through five business segments: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Network Power, Climate Technologies, and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

Finally, Kohls Corporation (NYSE:KSS), ended its last trade with -2.70% loss, and closed at $45.06.

Kohls Corporation, declared Madden Girl® fashion, cold weather boots, accessories and outerwear will be available October 15 in Kohl’s stores and on Kohls.com. The assortment will comprise the brand’s cold weather boots in addition to exclusive designs for the fall season. Only at Kohl’s styles comprise a red fleece jacket, puffer vest, and assorted hats, ruanas, earmuffs and scarves.

The line’s fashionable, affordable and cozy boots, ranging from $59.99 to $99.99, comprises fringed wedge, duck, puffer and combat styles in the season’s pallet of neutral colors and plaids. Stylish cold weather accessories, priced from $26 to $78 comprise knit scarves, floppy and fedora hats, earmuffs and printed ruanas. With all outerwear under $120, customers will be able to find pretty parkas, military and fleece jackets, puffers and faux-fur vests to match every occasion and style personality.

A comprehensive social media campaign for Madden Girl kicks off with a curated Winter Lookbook featuring personalized, styled looks by top influencers and social media stars. Throughout the campaign, popular YouTubers will show their Madden Girl style by incorporating key pieces from the collection into their web series. The launch of Madden Girl at Kohl’s will also be supported by an omnichannel marketing campaign that comprises comprehensive print, broadcast and digital advertising.

Kohls Corporation (Kohls) is a specialty department store. As of January 31, 2015, the Company operated 1,162 department stores in 49 states and an e-Commerce Website (www.Kohls.com). The Company sells private label, and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products. The Companys stores carry a merchandise assortment with differences attributable to regional preferences.

