Wednesday’s Trade Stocks Highlights: Ford Motor Company (F), Hudson City Bancorp, (HCBK), AT&T; Inc. (T), Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

On Wednesday, Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), gained 3.12% to $13.56.

Ford Motor Company is rescheduling its formerly declared Investor Day – originally planned for a half-day in New York City on Oct. 30, 2015 – to allow for a full-day event in Dearborn in the first half of 2016.

The expanded Investor Day will enable a review of the company’s vision and outlook in addition to an immersion into the latest Ford products and Ford Smart Mobility innovations.

In the meantime, investment community representatives will have the chance to speak with company leaders during the following two events:

Oct. 27: Ford’s Third Quarter Financial Results will be presented by Mark Fields, president and chief executive officer, and Bob Shanks, executive vice president and chief financial officer, during a call with analysts and the news media.

Nov. 19: Shanks also will host a “Let’s Chat” forum for analysts in New York City at 10 a.m to discuss key items of interest to the investment community. Also participating will be Stuart Rowley, Ford vice president and controller, and Neil Schloss, Ford vice president and treasurer. Following a short presentation, Ford will host a question-and-answer session with analysts present.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) manufactures or distributes automobiles across six continents. The Company operates in two sectors: Automotive and Financial Services. Automotive sector includes North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. Financial Services sector includes Ford Motor Credit Company and Other Financial Services segments. Its automotive brands include Ford and Lincoln.

Shares of Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK), inclined 7.05% to $10.17, during its last trading session.

Hudson City Bancorp and M&T Bank Corporation declared recently that M&T has received regulatory approval from the Federal Reserve to complete the merger with Hudson City.

The transaction is predictable to be accomplished on or about November 1, 2015, pending approval by the New York State Department of Financial Services and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

At M&T, we are deeply committed to the success of the customers and communities we serve, and we look forward to the opportunity to bring that strong commitment to Hudson Citys markets, said Robert G. Wilmers, M&T Chairman and CEO. M&T also brings a wider array of banking solutions and services. As a thrift, Hudson City focused primarily on deposits and mortgages. M&T will create a comprehensive banking franchise that provides a full range of checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, home equity and other lending options, investment and insurance services, small business and commercial banking services in addition to our renowned wealth administration and corporate trust solutions through Wilmington Trust.

In 2012, Hudson City developed a planned plan to transform into a community commercial bank. When M&T approached us about a potential merger, we quickly realized that they had the business model we aspired to and that M&T could deploy it much more quickly for the benefit of our customers and the community. We also found their integrity and care for their customers was very similar to Hudson Citys values and culture. We believed it then and feel as strongly about it now, added Denis J. Salamone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson City.

Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. serves as the holding company of its subsidiary, Hudson City Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a federal stock savings bank. The Company is a community and consumer-oriented retail savings bank offering traditional deposit products, residential real estate mortgage loans and consumer loans.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), inclined 1.53% to $32.56, during its last trading session.

The fall TV season is now even more exciting for AT&T U-verse® customers. Recently, were launching Audience Network on the U-verse platform. U-verse customers can now watch Audience Network, formerly only available on DIRECTV. Shows, like the highly acclaimed series Kingdom starring Nick Jonas, will air on channel 1114.

U-verse customers can watch Audience Networks highly anticipated fall season line-up via live TV streaming on the U-verse App for smartphones and tablets and on Uverse.com. It boasts the second season premiere of Kingdom, the premiere of Undeniable with Joe Buck and new episodes of Off Camera with Sam Jones and Guitar Center Sessions. They can also catch up on the first season of Kingdom when it becomes available on U-verse On Demand and the U-verse App on Oct. 1.

Were always looking for new ways to give our customers the most value for their programming dollar. Adding Audience Network is a perfect way to do that, said Dan York, chief content officer, AT&T. There is no better time to experience Audience Networks compelling programming. Whether youre a movie buff, a sports fan or a music enthusiast, Audience Networks fall lineup has something for you.

Since 2011, Audience Network has always had one aim— to create the most compelling original content for our customers and provide them with an entertainment experience that cannot be found anywhere else, said Chris Long, senior vice president, AT&T Original Content and Production. Were excited to share our wide variety of programming, like Kingdom, Guitar Center Sessions and Off Camera with Sam Jones, with U-verses subscribers. We believe this assists set AT&T apart.

AT&T Inc. is a holding company. The Company provides telecommunications services. Its services and products include wireless communications, data/broadband and Internet services, video services, local exchange services, long-distance services, telecommunications equipment, managed networking and wholesale services. Its segments include Wireless, Wireline and International.

Finally, Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV), ended its last trade with 0.96% gain, and closed at $38.04.

The Board of Directors of Southwest Airlines (LUV) designated Dr. Thomas W. Gilligan as a member of the Board. Dr. Gilligan presently serves as the Tad and Dianne Taube Director of the Hoover Institution on War, Revolution and Peace at Stanford University, a position he has held since Sept. 2015. The Hoover Institution is a public policy research center devoted to the advanced study of economics, politics, history, and political economy in addition to international affairs.

Tom is a special person with a brilliant mind and a passion for serving others who will be an invaluable addition to our Board of Directors, said Gary Kelly, Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer for Southwest Airlines. Tom brings with him a wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership in finance, economics, and business administration that will benefit our Board and our Company. Were thrilled to welcome him onboard.

Before his appointment at the Hoover Institution, Dr. Gilligan served as the Dean of the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin from 2008 to Aug. 2015, where he also held the Centennial Chair in Business Education Leadership.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates Southwest Airlines (Southwest). Southwest is a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company serves around 93 destinations in 40 states and runs international services to Montego Bay, Nassau, Oranjestad, Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, Cancun, Mexico City and Punta Cana.

