Movers to Watch: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Annaly Capital Administration, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP), Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

On Monday, Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), lost -3.84% to $89.21.

Vetr upgraded shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.Com reports. The brokerage presently has $100.41 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc. is a social networking company. The Company is engaged in developing products that enables users to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. It offers various services focused on people, marketers and developers. It offers various platforms for people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and to engage in other activities. Its products comprise Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), declined -1.88% to $9.93, during its last trading session.

Annaly Capital Management declared that its wholly-owned partner Annaly Commercial Real Estate Group, Inc. has offered a $592 million loan to an associate of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII (“Blackstone”), and their partner Fairstead Capital for the purchase of a 24 building New York City multi-family apartment portfolio.

Annaly capitalized on Blackstone’s strong relationship with the institutional commercial real estate origination team that recently joined Annaly from GE Capital Real Estate.

“This transaction is another example of the progress we are making in growing our commercial real estate business through high quality institutional relationships”, said Kevin Keyes, President and incoming CEO of Annaly. “We will continue to utilize our balance sheet strength as a planned advantage as we build out our commercial real estate platform.”

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company uses its capital coupled with borrowed funds to invest in real estate related investments, earning the spread between the yield on its assets and the cost of its borrowings. It owns a portfolio of real estate related investments, counting mortgage pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), Agency callable debentures, other securities representing interests in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans, commercial real estate assets and corporate debt.

Shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP), declined -20.96% to $18.00, during its last trading session.

Horizon Pharma declared that Glass Lewis & Co. (Glass Lewis), one of the nations leading proxy advisory services, issued a report supporting Horizon Pharmas efforts to call for two related special meetings of Depomed, Inc. (Depomed) shareholders one to remove all of the current Depomed directors and repeal a series of recent amendments to Depomeds bylaws (the Removal and Bylaw Amendments Special Meeting) and a second to elect replacement directors (the Election Special Meeting).

Glass Lewis recommended that Depomed shareholders PROVIDE CONSENT FOR Horizon Pharmas solicitation for the calling of the special meetings by submitting their WHITE and BLUE proxy cards to Horizon Pharmas proxy solicitor, MacKenzie Partners, Inc. Glass Lewis is the second proxy advisory service to make that recommendation. On September 28, 2015, Horizon Pharma declared that Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) had recommended that Depomed shareholders should provide such consent.

Horizon Pharma plc, formerly Vidara Therapeutics International Public Limited Company, is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing differentiated products that address unmet medical needs.

Finally, Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS), ended its last trade with -6.00% loss, and closed at $39.96.

Zoetis declared that it has been named among the top ten on Working Mother magazine’s 100 Best Companies for Working Mothers list for the second successive year. The publication selects the top 100 companies in the U.S. that have demonstrated their commitment to progressive workplace programs such as flexibility, advancement, paid family leave and childcare.

“Zoetis is honored to once again be named one of Working Mother magazine’s top ten companies for working moms,” said Roxanne Lagano, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Zoetis. “Zoetis is committed to cultivating an environment where everyone can balance their work and life responsibilities. We are proud to be recognized for our leadership in establishing policies, programs and a corporate culture that supports not only working mothers, but all colleagues.”

Zoetis ranked highly by Working Mother for its benefits and work-life programs, health and wellness offerings, back-up child care, employee discounts, paid time off, leaves of absence, adoption assistance and tuition aid programs. Zoetis was also acknowledged for its Women’s Council networking group in the U.S., a grass-roots organization of about 500 members who share best practices on issues such as work-life balance and financial planning for families.

Zoetis Inc. is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company markets products across four regions: the United States, Europe/Africa/Middle East, Canada/Latin America and Asia/Pacific; eight species: the livestock species of cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish, and the companion animal species of dogs, cats and horses, and five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceutical products.

