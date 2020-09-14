U.S Stocks in the Spotlight- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG)

On Friday, Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR), gained 1.73% to $30.84. The stock attained the volume of 27.45 million shares.

The year-to-date (YTD) performance reflected a -13.99% below last year. During the past month the stock gains 11.33%, bringing three-month performance to -13.78% and six-month performance to -40.24%. The stock holds the market capitalization of $20.86 billion.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It offers various products and services for users, counting Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Vine and video, a mobile application that enables users to create and distribute short looping videos.

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG), surged 4.05% to $16.96, during its last trading session.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) issued a monthly Fleet Update Summary, which includes new contracts, changes to existing contracts, and changes in estimated planned out-of-service time of 15 or more days since the August 19, 2015 Fleet Update Summary.

The report includes the following:

The Transocean Barents, GSF Rig 140, andGSF Galaxy II are idle.

Estimated 2015 out-of-service time increased by a net 26 days; 2016 decreased by a net five days.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements described in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements contain words such as possible, intend, will, if, expect, or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management`s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, estimated duration of customer contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates and locations, planned shipyard projects and other out-of-service time, sales of drilling units, timing of the company`s newbuild deliveries, operating hazards and delays, risks associated with international operations, actions by customers and other third parties, the future prices of oil and gas, the intention to scrap certain drilling rigs and other factors, including those and other risks discussed in the company`s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2014, and in the company`s other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC`s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize (or the other consequences of such a development worsen), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law. All non-GAAP financial measure reconciliations to the most comparative GAAP measure are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company`s website at www.deepwater.com.

Transocean Ltd., together with its auxiliaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services.

Finally, Goldcorp Inc. (USA) (NYSE:GG), ended its last trade with 6.67% gain, and closed at $14.48.

GOLDCORP INC. (GG) declared that all work activity has resumed recently at the Cerro Negro mine following the declaration of a mandatory 15-day conciliation period by the Santa Cruz Provincial Secretariat of Labour in Argentina. All personnel have been remobilized and the site is fully operational. The Cerro Negro workforce, represented by the Asociacion Obrera Minera Argentina union had formerly halted work at the site on September 30, 2015. During the conciliation period, Goldcorp is committed to working cooperatively with employee representatives and government officials on a fair and equitable resolution.

Goldcorp Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America.

