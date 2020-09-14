Eye-Catching Active Stocks: Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR), Encana (USA)(NYSE:ECA), AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

On Friday, Shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR), lost -4.25% to $5.18. The stock attained the volume of 16.75 million shares.

Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR) plans to release third-quarter 2015 results on Tuesday, November 3, 2015 before the market opens, and to host a conference call that morning at 8:30 A.M. EST. The conference call will be webcast and may be accessed in the Webcasts & Presentations section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website at www.frontier.com/ir.

Frontier Communications Corporation, a communications company, provides regulated and unregulated voice, data, and video services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in the United States.

Shares of Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA), dropped -2.72% to $8.77, during its last trading session.

Encanas Four Planned Assets Deliver 257,000 BOE/d in August 2015.

Encanas capital investment and operational activity in the first half of 2015 is delivering high-margin production growth from its four planned assets. During July and August the company brought 72 new wells on production in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Duvernay and Montney. In August, these assets delivered total average production of 257,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d), up from an average 223,000 BOE/d in the second quarter 2015.

Operational update on Encanas four planned assets

Permian August production up 26 percent from the second quarter 2015

production in August averaged 45,000 BOE/d, up from an average of 35,800 BOE/d in the second quarter

well performance continues to improve, with new wells performing in line with type curve expectations

during July and August, 44 net wells were brought on production, counting 20 horizontal wells

Eagle Ford August production up 25 percent from the second quarter 2015

production in August averaged 57,100 BOE/d, up from an average of 45,800 BOE/d in the second quarter

the Patton Trust South Facility came on stream in July, increasing the processing capacity of the facility to over 25,000 BOE/d

during July and August, 17 net wells were brought on production

Duvernay August production up 62 percent from the second quarter 2015

production in August averaged 9,400 BOE/d, up from an average of 5,800 BOE/d in the second quarter

better well performance and the successful start-up of Phase 2 of the 15-31 plant reduced the impact of third-party transportation restrictions

during July and August, four net wells were brought on production

Montney August production up 7 percent from the second quarter 2015

production in August averaged 145,000 BOE/d, up from an average of 135,900 BOE/d in the second quarter

continuous improvement in well performance reduced the impact of third-party transportation restrictions

during July and August, seven net wells were brought on production

Encana continues to expect its Permian, Eagle Ford, Duvernay and Montney assets will achieve average production of 270,000 BOE/d during the fourth quarter.

Encana Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, engages in the development, exploration, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States.

Finally, AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:AEZS), ended its last trade with -0.56% loss, and closed at $0.0887.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) declared that its lead oncology compound, zoptarelin doxorubicin (formerly AEZS‑108), met the primary end-point of the investigator-driven and sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial in Castration and taxane Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) and demonstrated good tolerability. The primary endpoint was Clinical Benefit (CB) defined as remaining progression-free by RECIST and Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) after treatment for 12+ weeks.

Results were presented this morning by lead investigator, Jacek Pinski , MD, PhD, of the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, during a poster session at the 18th ECCO – 40th ESMO European Cancer Congress in Vienna, Austria .

Study Design

This was a single-arm Simon Optimum design Phase 2 study of zoptarelin doxorubicin in 25 patients with CRPC. Patients received zoptarelin doxorubicin (210 mg/m2) intravenously over 2 hours, every 3 weeks. The primary endpoint was CB, defined as remaining progression-free by RECIST and PSA after treatment for 12+ weeks. Secondary endpoints were progression free survival (PFS), best overall response, toxicity, pain and overall survival (OS).

Results

Twenty patients had measurable disease, with a median of 1 preceding chemotherapy regimens and a median PSA of 255.8 ng/ml. Eleven patients practiced CB; 13 patients achieved stable disease. Median PFS and OS were 4.4 months (95% CI: 3.6, 5.5) and 6 months (95% CI: 4.2, 10.7) respectively. Forty-four percent of patients demonstrated improvement of pain score at 12 weeks. Maximal PSA response was stable in 20 patients. Zoptarelin doxorubicin demonstrated good tolerability with grade 3‑4 hematologic (n=7) and grade 3 blood and lymphatic system disorders (n=5) adverse events as the most common events.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and womens health.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.