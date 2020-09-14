Trending Movers to Watch: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), Gilead Sciences, (NASDAQ:GILD), CBS (NYSE:CBS)

On Friday, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)s shares inclined 5.41% to $36.80.

Halliburton Company (HAL) and Baker Hughes Incorporated (BHI) declared that the companies will market for sale additional businesses in connection with Halliburton’s pending acquisition of Baker Hughes. Following the Merger Agreement, and in order to permit completion of Halliburton’s acquisition of Baker Hughes, the following additional businesses are intended to be divested: Halliburton’s expandable liner hangers business, which is part of the company’s Completion & Production Division; Baker Hughes’ core completions business, which comprises: packers, flow control tools, subsurface safety systems, intelligent well systems, permanent monitoring, sand control tools and sand control screens; the Baker Hughes sand control business in the Gulf of Mexico, counting two pressure pumping vessels; and Baker Hughes’ offshore cementing businesses in Australia, Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, Norway, and the United Kingdom.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation.

At the end of Fridays trade, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)s shares surged 0.01% to $98.28.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) declared that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of Letairis® (ambrisentan) in combination with tadalafil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) (WHO Group 1) to reduce the risks of disease progression and hospitalization for worsening PAH, and to improve exercise ability. Letairis is an endothelin receptor antagonist that was first approved in 2007 in the U.S. as monotherapy for PAH to improve exercise ability and delay clinical worsening. Tadalafil is a PDE5 inhibitor that was initially approved for PAH in the U.S. in 2009 to improve exercise ability.

The new labeling is supported by data from the AMBITION study (a randomized, double-blind, multicenter study of first-line combination therapy with AMBrIsentan and Tadalafil in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertensION). In AMBITION, 605 patients with WHO Functional Class II or III PAH were randomized (2:1:1) to receive once-daily Letairis plus tadalafil (n=302) or to Letairis (n=152) or tadalafil (n=151) alone. Treatment was initiated with Letairis 5 mg and tadalafil at 20 mg. If tolerated, tadalafil was raised to 40 mg at four weeks and Letairis was raised to 10 mg at eight weeks. The primary endpoint was time to first occurrence of death, hospitalization for worsening PAH, greater than 15 percent decrease from baseline in six-minute walk distance (6MWD) combined with WHO Functional Class III or IV symptoms sustained over 14 days (short-term clinical worsening) or reduction in 6MWD sustained over 14 days combined with WHO Functional Class III or IV symptoms sustained over 6 months (inadequate long-term clinical response).

In the study, combination therapy with Letairis and tadalafil demonstrated superiority in reducing the risk of the composite primary endpoint by 49 percent and 45 percent, respectively, as compared to monotherapy with Letairis (hazard ratio = 0.51; 95 percent CI: 0.35, 0.73; p=0.0002) or tadalafil (hazard ratio = 0.55; 95 percent CI: 0.37, 0.81; p=0.002). Overall, 20 percent of patients receiving combination therapy practiced a primary endpoint event contrast to 35 percent and 30 percent, respectively, in patients receiving Letairis or tadalafil.

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific.

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), ended its Fridays trading session with 2.10% gain, and closed at $40.30.

(AMZN) Building on the success of Amazon’s exclusive in-season licensing agreement for Under the Dome and Extant, Amazon and CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) recently declared a new multi-year, multi-series agreement to make Prime Video the exclusive subscription streaming home for three new CBS summer series through 2018. The first new CBS series comprised of in this deal will be next summer’s highly anticipated comic-thriller BrainDead, which Prime members in the U.S. will be able to stream just four days after broadcast at no additional charge to their membership.

BrainDead is a comic thriller from Robert and Michelle King, acclaimed producers of The Good Wife. Set in the world of D.C. politics, the series follows a young fresh-faced Hill staffer (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) getting her first job in Washington, D.C. and discovering two things: the government has stopped working, and alien spawn have come to Earth and eaten the brains of a growing number of congressmen and Hill staffers.

This deal will also extend and expand CBS and SHOWTIME titles accessible to Prime members. Popular programming counting Medium, The Tudors, The L Word, the original Twin Peaks series, Americas Next Top Model, I Love Lucy, Penn & Teller, The Amazing Race, MacGyver, Brotherhood and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch. CBS Films’ accessible for Prime members comprise the Golden Globe-nominated films Inside Llewyn Davis and Pride, among others. Prime members can watch CBS titles and more via the Amazon Video app for TVs, connected devices and mobile devices, or online at www.amazon.com/primevideo Prime members can also download titles on iOS, Android and Fire devices for offline viewing. Customers who are not Prime members can sign-up for a 30-day free trial at www.amazon.com/prime.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Broadcasting. The Entertainment segment distributes a plan of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and distributes programming, counting series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures.

