Mix Active Stocks to Watch For: Celgene Corporation (CELG), Silver Wheaton (SLW), Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

On Wednesday, Shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), lost -0.04% to $113.73.

Celgene International Sàrl, declared that results from its ongoing phase III LIBERATE™ trial evaluating Otezla (apremilast), the Company’s oral, selective inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4), in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis were presented as a late-breaker at the 24th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress in Copenhagen, Denmark, October 7-11, 2015.

“Many patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis need treatment options that can assist in managing multiple facets of the disease, counting itching and impact on disease-related quality of life,” said Kristian Reich, M.D., SCIderm Research Institute and Dermatologikum Hamburg, Germany. “The encouraging findings presented at EADV add to the growing body of data which suggest that treatment benefits observed with OTEZLA at week 16 are maintained through week 52 of treatment.”

The LIBERATE study evaluated the clinical efficacy and safety of either oral OTEZLA 30 mg twice daily or weekly subcutaneous (SC) etanercept 50 mg contrast with placebo at week 16 in 250 patients who had no preceding exposure to a biological therapy. It also examined the relative safety of a switch from etanercept to OTEZLA after week 16 during an open label extension phase. Primary findings were formerly presented at the 73rd Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) in San Francisco, California. LIBERATE was not designed or powered to directly compare OTEZLA to etanercept.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States and Internationally. It markets REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog to treat intermediate-2 and high-risk MDS, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, in addition to acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. (USA) (NYSE:SLW), inclined 7.59% to $14.74, during its last trading session.

Silver Wheaton Corp., will release 2015 third quarter results on Tuesday, November 3, 2015, after market close.

Silver Wheaton Corp. operates as a precious metals streaming company worldwide. The company has 18 long-term purchase agreements and 1 early deposit long-term purchase agreement associated with silver and gold regarding27 various mining assets.

Finally, Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV), ended its last trade with 0.05% gain, and closed at $40.84.

Southwest Airlines, declared it will donate $675,000 to childrens charities benefiting children in local and international destinations. At this years 30th Annual LUV Classic Golf Tournament, the airline added two donation recipients in addition to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) to comprise St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital and Childrens Medical Center of Dallas.

Ginger Hardage, Senior Vice President of Culture and Communications at Southwest Airlines, sits on the International Board of Trustees for the Ronald McDonald House Charities, which is based in Chicago.

Southwest Airlines has proudly taken to the golf course every year for 30 years to raise money for childrens charities at our Annual LUV Classic Golf Tournament, Hardage said. We have given proceeds from the LUV Classic to a Ronald McDonald House in every U.S. city Southwest Airlines serves, and proceeds from this years tournament will benefit children in four houses in our international destinations. This offered us a great opportunity to expand the recipients this year to comprise St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital and Childrens Medical Center of Dallas. Were thrilled to expand the reach of the LUV Classic to benefit children and their families beyond our traditional borders.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates passenger airlines that provide planned air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2014, it operated 665 Boeing 737 aircraft; and had 12 Boeing 717 aircraft. The company served 93 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, in addition to 5 near-international countries, counting Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, and the Dominican Republic.

