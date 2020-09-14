Mix Active Stocks to Track: Opko Health Inc. (NYSE:OPK), NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE)

On Wednesday, Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NYSE:OPK), gained 6.29% to $9.05.

OPKO Health, declared a partnership among its partner, BioReference Laboratories, Inc., the Department of Pathology, Microbiology, and Immunology and the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center (VICC) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) to leverage large scale genomics testing for optimal cancer care. Each of the organizations has committed to providing its complementary expertise with the aim of introducing genomic testing that is cost effective and improvements patient accessibility to the newest cancer therapies.

VUMC is recognized nationally for clinical and administration excellence by such organizations as U.S. News and World Report, Leapfrog, and Truven (formerly Thomson Reuters) Top 100 Hospitals. VICC, a NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, is a recognized leader in precision medicine with active clinical trials involving biomarker assessment. BioReference Laboratories, through its business units, GenPath Oncology and GeneDx, has extensive experience in next-generation sequencing (NGS) in oncology.

The first initiative in this multi-year partnershipis a 300+ gene NGS panel for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies that will be available in early 2016 for clinical care. The panel design was jointly developed by VICC/VUMC pathologists, oncologists, and cancer researchers and scientists at BioReference Laboratories. This NGS assay will target single nucleotide variants, insertions and deletions, copy number variants, and gene fusions specifically in genomic areas that are druggable.

OPKO Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and proprietary technologies in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), inclined 5.17% to $91.52, during its last trading session.

NXP Semiconductors, declared it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2015 after the close of extended trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Wednesday, October 28, 2015. The release will be followed by a conference call with the financial community on Thursday, October 29, 2015 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Daylight Time.

NXP also declared that the regulatory approval process on the NXP-Freescale Semiconductor (“FSL”) merger and the sale of NXP’s RF Power business is progressing as anticipated. NXP believes it is on track to close the transactions, counting the sale of the RF Power business to Beijing Jianguang Asset Administration Co., Ltd. (JAC Capital), in the fourth quarter of 2015. Next to the already received clearances, counting the clearance received from the European Commission, NXP anticipates clearance decisions in the USA, China and South Korea. In the meantime, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has accomplished its action on the NXP-FSL merger. CFIUS has informed NXP and JAC Capital that it will conduct a 45-day investigation of the sale of the RF Power business that is predictable to be accomplished no later than November 23, 2015.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power administration, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide.

Finally, Shares of Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE), ended its last trade with -0.28% loss, and closed at $28.96.

Spectra Energy Corp, has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.37 per share, or $1.48 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on December 8, 2015, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2015.

Spectra Energy Corp (SE), a FORTUNE 500 company, is one of North Americas leading pipeline and midstream companies. Based in Houston, Texas, the companys operations in the United States and Canada comprise more than 22,000 miles of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil pipelines; about 300 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas storage; 4.8 million barrels of crude oil storage; in addition to natural gas gathering, processing, and local distribution operations. Spectra Energy is the general partner of Spectra Energy Partners (SEP), one of the largest pipeline master limited partnerships in the United States and owner of the natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil assets in Spectra Energys U.S. portfolio. Spectra Energy also has a 50 percent ownership in DCP Midstream, the largest producer of natural gas liquids and the largest natural gas processor in the United States.

Spectra Energy Corp, through its auxiliaries, owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas-related energy assets in North America. The company’s Spectra Energy Partners segment engages in the transmission, storage, and gathering of natural gas, in addition to transportation and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) for customers in various regions of the midwestern, northeastern, and southeastern United States and Canada.

