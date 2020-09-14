Stocks Highlights: Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU), Petroleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras (ADR) (NYSE:PBR), Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO)

On Wednesday, Shares of Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU), gained 1.66% to $3.68.

Alcatel Lucent SA, latest trading price of $3.68 is at a premium to its 200-day moving average price of $3.67. Its 52-week range has been $2.28 $4.96; it is trading at discount versus its 52-week high of $4.96 achieved on Apr 14, 2015 and a premium to its 52-week low of $2.28 faced on Oct 16, 2014. The stock, as of previous close, has shown weekly downbeat performance of -2.69% which was maintained at 1.97% in this year.

Alcatel Lucent is a provider of Internet protocol (IP) and cloud networking and ultra-broadband access. The Company operates through Core Networking and Access segments. The Companys Core Networking segment comprises IP Routing, comprised of its IP routing portfolio and Nuage Networks; IP Transport, comprised of its terrestrial optics, submarine optics and wireless transmission portfolios, and IP Platforms, which comprises software in addition to services.

Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (ADR) (NYSE:PBR), declined -0.60% to $5.00, during its current trading session.

In the current trading session, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, moved on low volume, trading at a volume of 9.70M shares versus its average daily volume of 40.27M shares. At $5.01, the stock has lost momentum as shares are down from a peak price of $16.18 recorded on Oct 15, 2014. The stock, as of previous close, has shown weekly downbeat performance of -2.52% which was maintained at -31.10% in this year. The stock is having its 200-day moving average of $7.34 and $4.88 as its 50-day moving average.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras is a Brazil-based integrated energy company. The Company operates in the Exploration and Production (E&P); Refining, Transportation and Marketing (RTM); Gas and Power; Biofuels; Distribution, and International segments. E&P comprises exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid and natural gas in Brazil. RTM covers the refining, logistics, transport and trading of crude oil and oil products activities, export of ethanol, extraction and processing of shale, and interests in petrochemical companies in Brazil.

Finally, Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO), are trading with -0.42% loss, and is now at $27.73.

Cisco Systems, has $ 141.07B in market value and its institutional ownership was 77.00%. The company has P/B ratio of 2.37 while its P/S ratio was 2.88. Net profit margin of the company was 18.30% while its operating profit margin was 22.90%. ROE was booked as 15.40% while ROI was 10.10%. Stock volatility was 1.77% and 1.85% for week and month respectively.

Cisco System, Inc. (Cisco) designs, manufactures, and sells Internet protocol (IP)-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology (IT) industry. The Company also provides services associated with these products and their use and also provides products and services for transporting data, voice, and video traffic across intranets, extranets, and the Internet.

