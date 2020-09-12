3 Stocks in Focus: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

On Thursday, Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), lost -0.87% to $66.01.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management declared that its newest ETF, the JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF (JPEU), will officially start trading recently. Further expanding J.P. Morgans planned beta suite, JPEU is the fifth product offered since the launch in June 2014.

JPEU is designed to serve as the foundation of a developed Europe equity portfolio, combining portfolio construction with stock selection in an effort to produce higher returns with lower volatility than traditional market cap-weighted indices. Similar to its predecessors, the ETF seeks to diversify risk across sectors and build a portfolio that excludes expensive, low quality companies with weak momentum characteristics.

The ETF tracks the FTSE Developed Europe Diversified Factor Index, which is rebalanced on a quarterly basis and was thoughtfully constructed based on J.P. Morgans active insights and risk administration expertise. The fund is managed by an practiced J.P. Morgan team, with James Ford and Richard Morillot as co-managers. J.P. Morgan has been investing in European markets since 1964 and manages $37B in European equities.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial services firm. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Community Banking, Corporate and Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset Administration.

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), declined -0.56% to $14.09, during its last trading session.

In a world of constant and dramatic change, new insights from Ford’s Looking Further with Ford 2016 trend report reveal a renewed sense of inspiration and ingenuity among consumers striving for a better quality of life in the New Year – motivated more than ever to make the world a better place.

Despite an underlying sense of disillusionment, consumers are more inspired to defy the odds and use innovation to embrace new platforms for change. Through the trends Ford has identified for 2016, the company is exploring how technology, sustainability and partnershipare being leveraged so that it can assist create solutions to improve how consumers live, work, and even travel in the future.

“In our four years of researching and compiling consumer trends, never have we seen optimism, resilience and self-reliance figure so prominently,” said Sheryl Connelly, Ford global trend and futuring manager. “It gives us hope for what the future holds, and we see that same creativity and enterprising spirit driving innovation in every part of our business at Ford.”

Ford Motor Company manufactures and distributes automobiles worldwide. The company operates through two sectors, Automotive and Financial Services. The Automotive sector develops, manufactures, distributes, and services vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Finally, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), ended its last trade with -0.98% loss, and closed at $11.06.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) anticipates reporting its fourth quarter earnings on Thursday, January 21, 2016, before the market opening.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company’s Retail and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, counting checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, foreign exchange hedging, and treasury administration services.