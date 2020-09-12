4 Hottest U.S. Stocks Alert: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA), Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) | Stocks Newswire

U.S. Stocks NEWS: On Tuesday, Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), lost -1.57% to $113.40.

Apple Music hits its three month anniversary next week and, to paraphrase an old Warren Buffett saying, were about to see how many people are listening naked when the tide goes out, according to Yahoo Finance.

Apples (AAPL) streaming music service costs $10 a month and does not have a free-with-advertising tier, a popular option on Spotify, Deezer and many other rivals. Apples service kicked off on June 30 with a 90 day free trial for anyone who signed up. But those early adopters will have to decide whether to start paying for the service September 30.

The music industry has been desperate for Apples premium subscription service to take off, encouraging more people to pay for music again and offsetting plummeting sales of digital and physical songs. Without Apple, the streaming music wave is already slowing. The number of U.S. paid subscribers raised only 2% to 8.1 million in the first six months of this year contrast to 2014, according to figures released by the Recording Industry of America on Monday. Streaming revenue was up 23% to $1.03 billion. Apple Music opened on the last day of the period. Yahoo Finance Reports

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA), declined -7.60% to $39.37, during its last trading session, hitting its lowest level.

Remy International, Inc. (REMY) declared that recently, at a special stockholders meeting called for such purpose, Remys stockholders approved the formerly declared agreement and plan of merger that provides for the acquisition of Remy by BorgWarner Inc. (BWA).

John H. Weber, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Remy International, Inc., commented, Were happy that our stockholders have shown overwhelming support for our plan to join BorgWarner. This transaction provides substantial value to our stockholders and will benefit our employees, business partners and customers around the globe.

Completion of the acquisition remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, counting receipt of approvals required following antitrust laws in China and Korea and the termination or expiration of any applicable waiting period thereunder in such jurisdictions. As formerly declared by Remy, on August 12, 2015, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission granted early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, with respect to the acquisition. Additionally, German antitrust approval for the acquisition was received on September 7, 2015, and Austrian and Mexican antitrust approvals for the acquisition were received on September 18, 2015. Subject to the satisfaction of the closing conditions, the transaction is presently predictable to be accomplished in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR), declined -2.83% to $4.80, during its last trading session.

Frontier Secure, a service of Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR), recently declared the addition of the Nest Cam and Nest Protect to its product offerings. Since June 2015, Frontier has offered the Nest Learning Thermostat™ retailed at $249 for just $99 to new High-Speed Internet customers and current High-Speed Internet customers who upgrade their speed. As of September 1, 2015, Frontier began shipping the new, third generation Nest Learning thermostat to all qualifying customers. Customers can now also save on the Nest Cam and Nest Protect with any new, qualifying Frontier High-Speed Internet package.

Nest Protect – Looks for smoke from household fires, and carbon monoxide. Nest Protect speaks up when there is a problem, can be hushed from your phone, and will even message your phone in case you are not home.

Nest Cam – Assists you keep an eye on what matters to you. Nest Cam provides secure 1080p HD video, activity alerts, night vision, the ability to talk and listen, and remote viewing to keep customers connected to places, people and pets from anywhere.

Nest Learning Thermostat – Remembers what temperatures you like, creates a custom plan for your home, and turns itself down when you’re away. Once it learns your plan, Nest can save you about 10-12 percent on your heating bills and about 15 percent on your cooling bills. You can also adjust the temperature from anywhere, anytime, using a smartphone, tablet or laptop. The third-generation Nest Thermostat features a slimmer profile, a high-resolution screen that is 40 percent larger, and an updated user interface to make it easier to read temperatures, alerts and messages.

Finally, Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), ended its last trade with -1.92% loss, and closed at $42.47.

Abbott Laboratories commitment to support working mothers with progressive benefits and extraordinary career opportunities was recognized recently by Working Mother magazine. Abbott has been a mainstay on Working Mothers 100 Best Companies list, and this year was comprised in the top 10 of all companies evaluated. The highly regarded ranking assesses workplace attributes such as the advancement of women, scheduling flexibility, child care, and paid parental leave.

In recognition of Abbotts 15th successive year on the 100 Best Companies list, the healthcare company will also be inducted into Working Mothers Hall of Fame during the organizations annual Work Life Congress event, which will be held at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on October 14 – 15.

To be recognized by Working Mother is a testament to the power of working moms and their ability to build extraordinary careers and extraordinary families, said Stephen Fussell, Abbotts executive vice president of human resources. To be welcomed into the Hall of Fame is even more rewarding; it affirms our long-term commitment to assist women maximize their professional potential with work that assists people live their fullest lives.

