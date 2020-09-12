3 Best Stocks Trader’s Round Up: Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX), Tyco International PLC (NYSE:TYC), CIGNA Corporation (NYSE:CI)

On Thursday, Shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX), lost -4.82% to $18.56.

Terex Corporation, named John L. Garrison, Jr. Chief Executive Officer and President effective November 2, 2015. He will also become a member of the Terex Board of Directors effective November 2, 2015. Mr. Garrison will succeed outgoing CEO Ronald M. DeFeo, who will continue to serve as Executive Chairman of the Company through December 31, 2015. Mr. DeFeo will continue as a consultant for Terex after December 31, 2015 through December 31, 2016.

Mr. Garrison joins Terex from Textron, Inc. (TXT) where he served as President and CEO of their Bell Helicopter Segment. Preceding to that, Mr. Garrison was President of Textron’s Industrial Segment and E-Z-GO. He was also President and CEO at Azurix Corporation and held senior leadership positions at Case Corporation, and served as an officer in the United States Army.

“John is a proven leader with considerable experience across a variety of industries. The Board considered a highly qualified pool of outstanding candidates and we strongly believe that John is the right person to lead Terex and Konecranes Terex into the future,�? said David Sachs, Terex Lead Director. “We are grateful for Ron’s many contributions to Terex over the years and his leadership through both good and bad economic cycles in ongoing to improve the Company into the premier company it is recently. We are happy that Ron will be available through the leadership transition.�?

Terex Corporation operates as a lifting and material handling solutions company. Its Aerial Work Platforms segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, in addition to related components and replacement parts under Terex and Genie names.

Shares of Tyco International PLC (NYSE:TYC), inclined 1.11% to $36.46, during its last trading session.

Tyco, declared that it is sponsoring several events and employee volunteer activities around the world in October and November as part of its Tyco Cares global corporate citizenship program.

We take great pride in the work we do every day to protect people and property, said George Oliver, Tyco Chief Executive Officer. We bring that same passion to our commitment as a corporate citizen to supporting safer, smarter communities where our employees live and work, and are demonstrating the meaning of Tyco Cares through these events.

Tyco International Ltd. designs, sells, installs, and services security, fire detection, suppression, and life safety products worldwide. It operates in three segments: North America Installation & Services, Rest of World Installation & Services, and Global Products.

Finally, Shares of CIGNA Corporation (NYSE:CI), ended its last trade with 1.08% gain, and closed at $139.09.

Global health service company Cigna, declared it is expanding access to its popular Coach by Cigna health and fitness mobile application to make it more broadly available to its clients and customers. Coach is now available on both Apple® iOS and AndroidTM mobile smart devices.

Presently a go-to health and fitness app for more than 350,000 users in 15 nations in nine languages, Coach by Cigna is now available at no charge in the App StoreSM and Google PlayTM stores for mobile devices that have either the Apple® iOS9 or the AndroidTM Lollipop operating system.

Using a quick and easy 19-question multiple-choice survey, Coach by Cigna identifies your personality type, determines your aptitude (are you disciplined or disorderly), how you precedingitize your health – all to better understand your wants, needs and preferences, and provide the right programs to assist with diet, exercise, sleep, stress and weight.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. The companys Commercial segment offers insured and self-insured customers medical, dental, behavioral health, and vision, in addition to prescription drug benefit plans, health advocacy programs, and other products and services.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.