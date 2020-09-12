3 Best Stocks Under Review:Great Basin Scientific, (NASDAQ:GBSN), Itaú Unibanco Holding, (NYSE:ITUB), Halliburton Company, (NYSE:HAL) | Stocks Newswire

On Wednesday, Shares of Great Basin Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBSN), lost -3.37% to $0.0860.

GBSN, latest closing price of $0.0860 is at a discount to its 200-day moving average price of $2.42. Its 52-week range has been $0.05 $6.30; it is trading at discount versus its 52-week high of $6.30 achieved on Oct 22, 2014 and a premium to its 52-week low of $0.05 faced on Sep 18, 2015. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly upbeat performance of 6.00% which was maintained at -98.24% in this year.

Great Basin Scientific, Inc., a molecular diagnostic testing company, doing business as Great Basin Corporation, develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic systems that are designed to test hospital-attained infections.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB), inclined 0.56% to $7.21, during its last trading session.

In the last trading session, ITUB, moved on low volume, trading at a volume of 20,587,570 shares versus its average daily volume of 20.75M shares. At $7.21, the stock has lost momentum as shares are down from a peak price of $16.15 recorded on Nov 21, 2014. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly downbeat performance of -5.25% which was maintained at -52.83% in this year. The stock is having its 200-day moving average of $9.77 and $7.10 as its 50-day moving average.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. provides various financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Bank  Retail, Consumer Credit  Retail, and Wholesale Bank segments. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, and time deposits; and offers credit cards, personal loans, payroll loans, vehicle loans, and residential mortgage loans.

Finally, Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), ended its last trade with 0.65% gain, and closed at $38.72.

The 22nd annual Halliburton Charity Golf Tournament raised a record of more than $3 million for 43 nonprofit organizations across the U.S., making it one of the largest non-PGA golf tournament fundraisers in Texas. The tournament, held Oct. 13 and recently, surpassed last year’s record of $2.4 million, and has donated almost $14 million to charities over its 22-year history.

More than 500 golfers took part in the popular two-day tournament, supported by about 200 sponsors and more than 100 Halliburton volunteers.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment provides production enhancement services, counting stimulation services and sand control services; and cementing services that comprise bonding the well and well casing, and casing equipment.

