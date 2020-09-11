Active Stocks on the Move: NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT), Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

On Tuesday, Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG), lost -3.80% to $12.65.

NRG Energy, has market capitalization of $4.18B. Its current ratio was 1.80 while its shares were below its 50 days simple moving average with -25.91%. The company offered earning per share of $0.26 while its 330.66M shares were outstanding. YTD performance of the company was -52.20%. Stock volatility for the week was 5.07% while for the month it was shown at 4.14%.

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, operates as a power company. The company provides electricity; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; carbon administration and specialty services; and various energy services, such as operations, maintenance, technical, development, and asset administration services. It owns and operates about 52,000 MWs of generation.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT), inclined 1.28% to $25.32, during its last trading session.

Hilton Worldwide, declared an upgrade to Light Stay, its state-of-the-art, in-house corporate responsibility measurement platform across the company’s more than 4,440 properties globally. With new features and enhancements, this next generation of Light Stay now serves as the comprehensive, one-solution platform for all environmental, operational and social impact reporting for Hilton’s global portfolio of hotels.

The year-long upgrade was based on in-depth analysis of hotel data across Hilton’s global portfolio from the last five years. With thousands of metrics, Hilton improved Light Stay to assist hotels better manage energy and water usage in addition to drive improvement across hundreds of indicators over time.

This next generation of Light Stay tracks historical energy and weather data to forecast future energy usage levels and predict the impact of performance on cost and annual consumption, taking into account variables such as occupancy and weather. The system cross-references the data hotels submit with predictable performance and sends automatic alerts to hotel teams when performance falls below predictable levels. Hilton designed Light Stay to provide three-month forecasting of energy and water consumption at each property and identify any discrepancies in usage, enabling hotel operating teams, owners and administration groups to take corrective action to influence future performance. All of the hotel teams in the Hilton portfolio are required to track and complete improvement projects each year, enabling the full portfolio to benefit from over 4,800 energy efficiency projects.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels, resorts, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates hotels under the Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

Finally, Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), ended its last trade with 2.97% gain, and closed at $49.22.

Xilinx, has 94.40% institutional ownership while its EPS ratio was 2.14. The company has 258.66M shares outstanding while market capitalization of the company was $12.73B. Price to book ratio was 4.83. Net profit margin of the company was 25.80% while gross profit margin was 70.20%. Stock volatility for the month was booked as 2.27% while for the week was recorded as 2.24%.

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP), which comprises of Xilinx and various third-party verification and IP cores.

