3 Best Movers to Watch: IAMGOLD Corp (USA) (NYSE:IAG), VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE:PAY), LinnCo LLC (NASDAQ:LNCO)

On Tuesday, Shares of IAMGOLD Corp (USA) (NYSE:IAG), gained 0.36% to $1.39.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAMGOLD or the Company) declared that employees at the Companys Rosebel Gold Mine in Suriname (Rosebel) ended their illegal strike at the end of last week and the mine has resumed production. Rosebel lost about 9,000 of attributable gold production and $9.4 million of revenue due to the strike.

Rosebel can now move ahead to complete the process laying off 160 or about 10% of its employees as necessitated by the decline in the gold price. Over 90 employees have already voluntarily accepted the offer.

Rosebel is predictable to produce in excess of 280,000 attributable ounces in 2015, which combined with the planned production from the Companys other mines should result in IAMGOLD meeting its predictable production guidance of between 780,000 and 815,000 attributable ounces of gold.

IAMGOLD Corporation primarily engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company holds interests in four operating gold mines, in addition to exploration and development projects located in Africa, South America, and Canada. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Shares of VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE:PAY), inclined 0.23% to $26.49, during its last trading session.

VeriFone Systems, declared financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2015.

We had a strong quarter closing out an important year for Verifone, said Paul Galant, Chief Executive Officer of Verifone. In 2015, we accelerated our revenue growth to 16% on a constant currency basis and improved our profitability. We also generated improved cash flow and accomplished the first half of our $200 million stock repurchase authorization. Most significantly, we continued to strengthen our foundation and began the rollout of our next generation of products and services. This positions Verifone to delight our clients and deliver greater value for our shareholders in 2016 and beyond.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

GAAP and Non-GAAP net revenues of $514 million, growth of 5% stated and 15% on a constant currency basis

GAAP net income per share of $0.33

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.49

Operating cash flow of $81 million

VeriFone Systems, Inc. designs, markets, and services electronic payment solutions at the point of sale (POS) worldwide. It provides countertop electronic payment systems that accept card payment options, such as NFC, mobile wallets, chip and PIN, and contactless payments, in addition to support credit and debit card, EBT, EMV, and other PIN-based transactions; and a portfolio of application libraries and development tools.

Finally, LinnCo LLC (NASDAQ:LNCO), ended its last trade with 3.92% gained , and closed at $1.06.

Highlights from recentlys reports comprise:

On Monday, December 14, 2015, Nasdaq composite ended at 4,952.23 up 0.38%, Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.60%, to finish the day at 17,368.50, and the S&P 500 closed at 2,021.94, up 0.48%.

The stock of Applied DNA Sciences Inc gained 7.74% to close Mondays session at USD 3.62. The shares of the company moved in the range of USD 3.33 and USD 3.87. A trading volume of 0.63 million shares was recorded, which was greater than its 150-day daily average volume of 0.40 million shares and above its 52-week average volume of 0.28 million shares. Over the last five days, Applied DNA Sciences Incs shares have advanced 16.03% while in the past one month, the stock has lost 5.73%. Additionally, over the last three months, the stock has declined 25.97% and in the past six months, the shares have registered a profit of 19.08%. The stock is at a price to book ratio of 5.77. Moreover, Applied DNA Sciences Incs stock is trading below its 50-day moving average of USD 3.91 and even below its 200-day moving average of USD 4.01.

Lion Biotechnologies Incs stock advanced 0.90% to close Mondays session at USD 7.84. The share price vacillated between USD 7.61 and USD 8.03. The stock recorded a trading volume of 0.33 million shares, which was below its 50-day daily average volume of 0.35 million shares and below its 52-week average volume of 0.48 million shares. Over the last three days Lion Biotechnologies Incs shares have declined by 2.37% and in the past one week the stock has moved down 2.24%. Moreover, in the last six months, the stock has lost 32.76% and year to date, the shares have shed 0.38%. On a compounded total return basis, the company has returned 29.16% in the past one year. Further, the stock is at a price to book ratio of 3.40. In addition to this, Lion Biotechnologies Incs shares are trading above its 50-day moving average of USD 7.02.

LinnCo LLCs stock edged lower by 8.52% to close Mondays session at USD 1.02. The companys shares oscillated between USD 1.02 and USD 1.19. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.52 million shares, which was above its 50-day daily average volume of 1.77 million shares and above its 52-week average volume of 2.15 million shares. Over the last three days, LinnCo LLCs shares have declined by 10.53% and in the past one week the stock has moved down 2.86%. Furthermore, over the last three months, the stock has lost 58.02% and in the past six months, the shares have shed 90.40%. On a compounded total return basis, the company has given a negative return of 51.89% in the past one month. The stock is at a price to book ratio (mrq) of 0.39. Furthermore, LinnCo LLCs stock is trading below its 50-day moving average of USD 1.92 and even below its 200-day moving average of USD 4.57.

The stock of Roundys Inc gained 0.28% to close Mondays session at USD 3.60. The shares of the company moved in the range of USD 3.59 and USD 3.60. A trading volume of 0.71 million shares was recorded, which was greater than its 150-day daily average volume of 0.66 million shares and above its 52-week average volume of 0.56 million shares. Over the last five days, Roundys Incs shares have advanced 0.56% and in the past one month, the stock has gained a momentum of 0.84%. Additionally, over the last three months, the stock has advanced 41.18% and in the past six months, the shares have registered a profit of 10.09%. Further, the stock is trading at a price to cash flow ratio of 2.16 and at a price to sales ratio of 0.05. The stock is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving average of USD 3.12 and USD 2.85, respectively.

LinnCo, LLC, through its limited liability company interests in Linn Energy, LLC, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.