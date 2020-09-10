Sizzling News Announcement: Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) | Stocks Newswire

On Thursday, Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR), decline -0.48% to $29.16.

Twitter Inc, has the market capitalization of $19.82B. Return on assets ratio of the company was -10.50% while its return on equity ratio was -15.90%. ATR value of company was 1.49 while stock volatility for week was 4.15% while for month was 5.69%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was 0.38 and its current ratio was 10.10.

Twitter’s chief executive officer Jack Dorsey has gifted the remaining workforce with one-third of his own stock.

According to detailed report, Jack Dorsey is giving about a third of his Twitter shares — or 1% of the company — back to Twitter’s employees, he said in a tweet.

The shares amount to 1 percent of the San Francisco-based company, worth about $200 million. The move is to “reinvest directly in our people,” he said Thursday. It will go into the employee equity pool, according to Bloomberg

His decision to give away shares may improvement employee morale after recent staff cuts and assist Twitter expand the pool of stock used to compensate employees without dilution. In the two weeks since he officially took the top job, Dorsey has made some big moves. The CEO cut 8 percent of Twitter’s workforce, designated a new executive chairman, introduced the new Moments product and held a developer conference. Bloomberg Report

Dorsey’s move, while generous, should help boost employee moral after recent layoffs and a string of executive departures since this summer.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time.

