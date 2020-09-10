Eye-Catching Stocks: NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP), Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

On Wednesday, Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), gained 0.69% to $90.92.

NXP Semiconductors, declared that its NFC smart security solutions will be comprised in the World Customs Organization’s (WCO) Interface Public Members (IPM) Connected anti-counterfeiting program. IPM is the WCO’s on-line tool to combat counterfeiting by providing customs officers with key operational product information to assist them distinguish between genuine and fake products. Over the past year, the WCO has developed IPM Connected, a global network of security solution providers interfaced with IPM that enables customs officials to instantly verify the authenticity of a product. NXP’s full suite of high-performance NFC tag solutions, based on established standards that ensure maximum compatibility with NFC-enabled devices, will gradually interface into the IPM anti-counterfeiting platform providing a secure authentication service for brand owners.

Brand owners or rights holders can apply NFC tags to protect their products at the point of manufacture. These secure NFC tags provide an additional scaled layer of security and can be used to deliver details on the product only known by the brand owner or rights holder. Genuine products can be quickly and reliably verified at any point in the supply chain by an NFC-enabled device, such as a smartphone or a computer with a connected reader. As goods pass international borders customs officials using the WCO’s IPM web or mobile application will be able to dynamically spot-check the authenticity of the product by cross referencing real-time information offered by the brand owners. With many existing anti-counterfeiting technologies, such as bar codes and holograms, already being duplicated by counterfeiters NFC is quickly emerging as the next force in brand authentication and source-to-sale channel traceability.

“Being able to offer our secure and fully standardized NFC solutions to the WCO IPM program is a noteworthydevelopment and ensures that technology remains at the forefront of the fight against global counterfeiting,” said Matthias Poppel, general manager, secure mobility and retail, NXP Semiconductors. “Over 70 percent of all counterfeit seizures in the world are processed by customs officials on the front line. Having a simple, yet highly effective way to instantly verify the authenticity of a product, using NFC tags and a secure NFC-enabled smartphone for example, will assist streamline the international customs process and provide a deterrent for would-be counterfeiters.”

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power administration, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide.

Shares of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP), declined -0.25% to $88.41, during its last trading session.

Qunar Cayman Islands Limited, declared the sale by Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) (“Baidu”), the largest shareholder of the Company, of 178,702,519 Class A ordinary shares and 11,450,000 Class B ordinary shares of its ownership interest in the Company to Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) (“Ctrip”). The exchange ratio is 1 Qunar ADS to 0.725 Ctrip ADSs. After the completion of the transaction, Ctrip will own 190,152,519 Class B ordinary shares of Qunar.

Qunar also declared the changes to its Board composition following the sale of Baidu’s ownership interest. Mr. James Jianzhang Liang, Ms. Jane Jie Sun, Ms. Maria Maohua Sun and Mr. Xing Xiong have been designated to the Board of Qunar. Ms. Helen He, Mr. Liang Zeng, Mr. Yuming He and Mr. Fang Wei have stepped down from the Board. These changes became effective on October 26, 2015.

In addition, Qunar employees would have the choice to exchange their Qunar ADSs into Ctrip ADSs at a ratio of 1 Qunar ADS to 0.725 Ctrip ADSs. Qunar administration voluntarily undertakes that this exchange program will become effective only upon receiving consent from existing Qunar shareholders representing the majority of all the outstanding fully diluted shares of Qunar, counting convertible bonds on an as converted basis, that are not owned by Baidu, Ctrip, or Qunar administration as of October 23, 2015.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its auxiliaries, provides travel services for hotel accommodations, transportation ticketing services, packaged tours, and corporate travel administration in the People’s Republic of China.

Finally, Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC), ended its last trade with 5.37% gain, and closed at $81.60.

Supporting jobs and the economy of New Yorks Southern Tier, Norfolk Southern (NSC), the New York State Department of Transportation, and the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, alongside numerous other supporters, broke ground recently on a new $70 million steel arch railroad bridge in Letchworth State Park.

The new single-track bridge – predictable to take about three years to construct – will be 900 feet long and located about 75 feet south of the current iron truss bridge, which spans the Genesee River Gorge. NS also will construct 1,200 feet of new track on either side of the gorge to align existing tracks with the new bridge.

This successful public-private partnership underscores the strong confidence we all have in the ongoing potential of the Southern Tier, said James A. Squires, Norfolk Southern chairman, president and CEO. Norfolk Southern has a robust bridge program, and the new Portageville Bridge will be a testament to recentlys expert engineers and the craftsmanship of recentlys railroaders. We expect this project will start a new rail legacy for Letchworth State Park and the Southern Tier.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. As of December 31, 2014, it operated about 20,000 miles of road in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

