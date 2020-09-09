Up to Date Stocks in Focus: CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CNX), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) | Stocks Newswire

On Tuesday’s trade, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNX)s shares dipped -1.71% to $10.33.

CONSOL Energy Inc.(NYSE:CNX) has beta value of 2.10. The company has the market capitalization of $2.39 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was 0.80% while its return on equity ratio was 3.50%. ATR value of company was 0.60 while stock volatility for week was 1.66% while for month was 1.93%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -1.82 and its current ratio was -0.60.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its auxiliaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Coal. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS), ended its Tuesday’s trading session with 0.43% gain, and closed at $103.60.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) has market value of $115.43 billion while its EPS was booked as $4.16 in the last 12 months. The stock has 1.11 billion shares outstanding while 58.90% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 61.60% while net profit margin was 10.30%. Beta value of the company was 3.33; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) will be holding a conference call on Friday, October 30, 2015, at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) with analysts and investors to talk about its third quarter financial results.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services in the United States. The company operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail Pharmacy segments.

On Tuesday, Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)s shares inclined 0.18% to $72.36.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) declared that its diluted net income per common share for the third quarter raised two cents, or 2.1%, to $0.97 per share as compared to $0.95 per share for the third quarter of 2014.

Omnicoms worldwide revenue in the third quarter of 2015 reduced 1.1% to $3,706.6 million from $3,749.6 million in the third quarter of 2014. The components of the change in revenue comprised of an enhance in revenue from organic growth of 6.1%, a marginal enhance in revenue from acquisitions, net of dispositions and a decrease in revenue from the negative impact of foreign exchange rates of 7.2% when contrast to the third quarter of 2014.

Across our regional markets, organic revenue in the third quarter of 2015 raised 6.3% in North America, 9.1% in the United Kingdom, 4.5% in the Euro Markets and Other Europe, 8.6% in Asia Pacific and 0.4% in Africa/Middle East, while organic revenue reduced 6.9% in Latin America when contrast to the same quarter of 2014.

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its auxiliaries, operates as an advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific.

