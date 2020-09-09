Sizzling Stocks Update: Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), Dyax (NASDAQ:DYAX) | Stocks Newswire

At the end of Fridays trade, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)s shares surged 0.16% to $6.32.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) offered 40.80% EPS for prior five years. The company has -686.80% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 43.90%. The company has $6.61 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 61.00%. Its price to book ratio was -15.05. Volatility of the stock was 3.71% for the week while for the month booked as 4.37%.

Rite Aid declared that The Rite Aid Foundation is making a $25,000 donation to the Palmetto South Carolina Region chapter of the American Red Cross to assist the victims, families and communities affected by last week’s severe flooding.

“The American Red Cross Palmetto South Carolina Region is so grateful for the generous donation from The Rite Aid Foundation as we work to provide emergency needs, quickly and efficiently, to the people who are in need,” said Louise Welch, American Red Cross Palmetto South Carolina Region executive director. “The support of partners like Rite Aid is truly making a difference in communities across South Carolina.”

Since its inception in 2001, The Rite Aid Foundation has awarded nearly $21 million to non-profit organizations. Additionally, Rite Aid, through the efforts of its customers, supplier partners and associates, has also raised more than $75 million for Childrens Miracle Network Hospitals across the country since 1994.

Rite Aid Corporation is a retail drugstore chain. The Company sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, which are referred to as front-end products. The Companys drugstores primary business is pharmacy services. It operates approximately 4,570 stores in 31 states across the country and in the District of Columbia.

EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)s shares gained 7.54% to $7.99.

EXACT Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has beta value of 1.12. The company has the market capitalization of $767.74 million. Return on assets ratio of the company was -51.70% while its return on equity ratio was -56.50%. ATR value of company was 1.29 while stock volatility for week was 10.36% while for month was 9.71%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was 0.02 and its current ratio was 11.90.

EXACT Sciences Corporation, declared that the company will host a webcast and conference call on Oct. 29, 2015, to discuss its third-quarter 2015 financial results.

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. The Company has developed a non‑invasive screening test called Cologuard for colorectal cancer. Its Cologuard test is a non‑invasive stool‑based deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) (sDNA) screening test designed to detect DNA markers.

Dyax Corp. (NASDAQ:DYAX), ended its Fridays trading session with 0.11% gain, and closed at $28.04.

Dyax Corp. (DYAX) is currently valued at $4.10 billion. The company has 146.36 million shares outstanding and 99.80% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has -43.29 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as -12.80. The company exchanged hands with 11.11 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 1.76 million shares. It beta stands at 0.98.

Dyax Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) and other Plasma-Kallikrein-Mediated (PKM) Disorders, and licensing and funded research portfolio. The Company develops and commercializes treatments for hereditary angioedema.

