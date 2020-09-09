Active Stocks in Review: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC), Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS)

On Wednesday, Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), gained 0.26% to $100.45.

Johnson & Johnson, will take part in the 24th Annual Credit Suisse Health Care Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, AZ. Dominic Caruso, Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer will represent the Company in a session planned at 10:00 a.m. (Mountain Standard Time).

Johnson & Johnson, together with its auxiliaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

Shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC), declined -6.90% to $15.24, during its last trading session.

Commercial Metals Company, declared financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended August 31, 2015. For the year ended August 31, 2015, net earnings attributable to CMC were $141.6 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, on net sales of $6.0 billion. This compares to net earnings attributable to CMC of $115.6 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, on net sales of $6.8 billion for the year ended August 31, 2014. Net loss attributable to CMC for the three months ended August 31, 2015 was $5.8 million, or $0.05 per share, on net sales of $1.4 billion. This compares to net earnings attributable to CMC of $34.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, on net sales of $1.8 billion for the three months ended August 31, 2014.

Results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2015 comprised after-tax LIFO expense from ongoing operations of $23.7 million ($0.20 per share), contrast to after-tax LIFO income from ongoing operations of $1.0 million ($0.01 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2014. Additionally, our results from ongoing operations for the fiscal fourth quarter comprised after-tax charges related to goodwill impairment for our Americas Recycling segment of $4.7 million ($0.04 per share), costs associated with exiting our distribution operation in Cardiff, Wales, UK of $2.9 million ($0.03 per share), and other charges counting inventory write-downs, severance cost and long-lived asset impairments totaling $4.0 million ($0.03 per share). The sum of these items negatively influenced our earnings from ongoing operations for the fourth quarter of our fiscal year by a total of $0.30 per share. Adjusted operating profit from ongoing operations was $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2015, contrast to adjusted operating profit from ongoing operations of $68.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2014. Adjusted EBITDA from ongoing operations was $54.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2015, contrast to adjusted EBITDA from ongoing operations of $104.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2014.

Joe Alvarado, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, commented, For our fiscal year ended August 31, 2015, we achieved adjusted EBITDA from ongoing operations of $464.6 million, our best since fiscal 2008. In August, construction spending continued to rise for the eighth successive month, led by an improvement in non-residential construction spending year over year. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2015, we accomplished the sale of a majority of our Australian distribution business. Six of the locations were sold, three were shut down, while one remains held for sale. For fiscal 2015, net cash flows from operating activities were $313.5 million.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution.

Finally, Shares of Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS), ended its last trade with 1.69% loss, and closed at $12.94.

A four-part study on entrepreneurs commissioned by Staples and Startup Canada reveals that entrepreneurship is growing in popularity in Canada , particularly among millennials and retirement-aged baby boomers, and that the major drivers leading to start-ups are not related to money.

When asked about their motives for starting a business, about half of respondents cited a desire to fill a gap in the marketplace (55 per cent) or gain more flexibility and independence in their work (50 per cent). Forty per cent expressed a drive to change the world and leave a positive legacy.

I am passionate about what I do, said Shelly King , solo-entrepreneur and the founder of Peterborough, Ontario -based business Puppeteria. I like to work on things that are meaningful and entrepreneurship gives me the freedom to work on my own terms.

Beyond these ideals, entrepreneurs generally do not view working on their business as a job. They enthusiastically embrace their business as an important part of their personal identity – how they see themselves, view the world and make decisions. For them entrepreneurship is a mindset; a way of seeing, being and acting. Their journey is one of heightened emotions that they relish – even through the many challenges.

Staples, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, operates office products superstores. It operates through three segments: North American Stores & Online, North American Commercial, and International Operations. The company offers a range of office supplies, business technology products and services, facility and breakroom supplies, computers and mobility products, and office furniture under the Staples, Quill, and other proprietary brands.

