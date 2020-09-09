Active Movements: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

On Tuesday, Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), gained 0.60% to $16.68.

Micron Technology, declared XTRMFlash (TM) memory, a faster NOR flash solution designed to revolutionize the way the electronics industry develops systems to meet the demand for instant-on performance and fast system responsiveness in automotive, industrial and consumer applications.

Utilizing its new, low pin count interface that uses as little as 11 active signals, Micron`s XTRMFlash memory outperforms other industry NOR Flash while also significantly reducing pin counts by as much as 75 percent from those found in Parallel NOR flash available in the market recently. XTRMFlash memory provides system designers the ideal and fastest possible direct code execution NOR flash memory solution available to enable high-performance, yet small form-factor designs.

Micron is committed to continued innovation in NOR flash memory, said Richard De Caro, director of NOR Flash for Micron`s Embedded Business Unit. We worked closely with our ecosystem partners and customers to understand their next-generation requirements for high-performance memory, and we have developed XTRMFlash memory as a result. XTRMFlash memory and the XTRMFlash interface have the potential to dramatically change the paradigm of the existing memory landscape by enabling a new category of high-performance and low pin count memory devices that can also extend beyond NOR Flash.

Micron Technology, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, provides semiconductor solutions worldwide. The company manufactures and markets dynamic random access memory (DRAM), NAND flash, and NOR flash memory products; and packaging solutions and semiconductor systems.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), declined -0.39% to $46.18, during its last trading session.

Verizon Enterprise Solutions is adding HP and Verizon Cloud to its Secure Cloud Interconnect service, essentially doubling the size of its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region and increasing the number of cloud providers, giving clients a seamless way to connect, manage and secure their multi-cloud environments.

In-region, Verizon now offers connections at 12 locations from five cloud providers. The company formerly offered access to Amazon (Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo) and Google (Hong Kong, Singapore) and Microsoft (Hong Kong) at six locations.

Enterprises such as e-commerce retailer Giosis, – who markets under the name of Qoo10 primarily in the Asia Pacific Region – have been hesitant to move mission-critical workloads to the cloud due to security, performance and control concerns.

Verizon Communications Inc., through its auxiliaries, provides communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company’s Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data services; messaging services; service that enables its customers to access the Internet on smart phones, basic phones, notebook computers, and tablets; customers and business-focused multimedia offerings; location-based services; global data services; LTE Internet, a high-speed Internet service; and network access and value added services to support telemetry-type applications.

Finally, Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB), ended its last trade with -0.27% loss, and closed at $37.47.

Williams Partners, declared a regular quarterly cash distribution of $0.85 per unit for its common unitholders.

The board of directors of the partnerships general partner has approved the quarterly cash distribution, which is payable on Nov. 13, 2015, to common unitholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 6.

Third-Quarter Financial Results

Williams Partners plans to report its third-quarter 2015 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The partnership plans to host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 9 a.m. EDT.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Williams Partners, Access Midstream, and Williams NGL & Petchem Services.

