Trending Stock to Observe: Can Fite Biopharma Ltd (ADR) (NYSEMKT:CANF), Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) | Stocks Newswire

On Monday, Shares of Can Fite Biopharma Ltd (ADR) (NYSEMKT:CANF), lost 4.10% to $3.98.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., declared that it has reached definitive agreements with existing institutional investors to receive gross proceeds of about $4.8 million.

In connection with the offering, the Company will issue 1,109,196 registered American Depository Shares (ADSs) of Can-Fite at a purchase price of $4.35 per ADS in a registered direct offering. Additionally, for each ADS purchased by investors, the investors will receive an unregistered warrant to purchase 40% of an ADS. The warrants have an exercise price of $5.25 per ADS, shall be exercisable six months following the issuance date and will expire five and one-half years from the issuance date. The closing of the offering is predictable to take place on or about October 15, 2015, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Following our recent $9 million fund raise in September, we are happy that the same institutional investors who take partd in last months round have invested again in Can-Fites current registered direct offering. We believe this reflects growing confidence in our Company, stated Can-Fite CEO, Pnina Fishman.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and ophthalmic diseases. It offers CF101, which has accomplished Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of psoriasis; accomplished Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; accomplished Phase I clinical study for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and accomplished Phase I study for the treatment of uveitis, in addition to is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of glaucoma or related syndromes of ocular hypertension.

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), declined -1.05% to $16.91, during its last trading session.

Nuance Communications, declared that Nuance’s voice recognition technology enables Android users with Pebble Time and Pebble Time Steel smartwatches to reply to email and text messages using their voice at a touch of a button. This feature will also be available on Pebble Time Round starting on November 8 in the US. In conjunction with the voice recognition capabilities, Pebble created a Dictation API leveraging Nuance’s voice technology for the Pebble developer community to build unique and engaging voice-enabled applications that will work seamlessly with Pebble smart watches on both Android and iOS.

“The value of a smartwatch is directly connected to its overall aesthetics, fit, and intuitive functionality. Pebble is committed to offering not only a variety of smartwatches that blend into individual lifestyles, but also to expanding the usability of Pebble smartwatches world-wide through frequent software upgrades,” said Kean Wong, Vice President of Software Engineering at Pebble. “Making voice capabilities accessible to developers will assist grow the Pebble app ecosystem exponentially, providing Pebble users access to more apps that are fun, intuitive, and easy to use.”

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice and language solutions for businesses and consumers worldwide. It offers hosted and on-premise solutions and services that provide platforms to generate and distribute clinical documentation through the use of dictation and transcription features; clinical documentation improvement programs; and speech recognition solutions for radiology, cardiology, pathology, and related specialties enabling healthcare providers to dictate, edit, and sign reports without manual transcription.

Finally, Shares of RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP), ended its last trade with -5.59% loss, and closed at $26.52.

RSP Permian, declared that it will release its third quarter 2015 results after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Monday, November 2, 2015. In connection with the earnings release, RSP will host a conference call and webcast for investors on Tuesday, November 3, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Companys results for the quarter. Hosting the call will be Steve Gray, Chief Executive Officer, Zane Arrott, Chief Operating Officer and Scott McNeill, Chief Financial Officer.

RSP Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.