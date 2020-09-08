On Thursday, Shares of Yahoo! Inc (NASDAQ:YHOO), gain 1.77% to $31.67.

Yahoo! Inc, has beta value of 1.29. The company has the market capitalization of $29.81B. Return on assets ratio of the company was 12.60% while its return on equity ratio was 19.50%. ATR value of company was 0.95 while stock volatility for week was 2.55% while for month was 2.99%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was 0.04 and its current ratio was 5.40.

Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO ) stated results for the quarter ended September 30, 2015.

Our Q3 results were largely within our forecasted expectations our GAAP revenue grew 7% year-over-year and our Mavens revenue grew 43%. As we move into 2016, we will work to narrow our strategy, focusing on fewer products with higher quality to achieve improved growth and profitability, said Marissa Mayer, CEO of Yahoo. In addition to sharpening focus within core business growth, our top precedingity is the planned spinoff of Aabaco Holdings. This is an important moment for the Company, and we continue to strive to complete the spin as quickly as we can.

Business Highlights

In October, Yahoo declared the new, fully redesigned, more powerful Yahoo Mail app. In addition to snappy responses and quick transitions, the app can now manage outside email accounts and also features Yahoo Account Key, the Companys password-free sign-in experience that takes user convenience and security to the next level.

In Q3, Yahoo introduced a new custom audience feature for Yahoo Gemini, allowing advertisers to leverage their own data alongside Yahoo data for more efficient retargeting across devices.

In September, Yahoo attained Polyvore, a leading social shopping site, to accelerate the Companys Mavens growth strategy (mobile, video, native, and social).

In October, the Company reached an agreement with Google that provides Yahoo with additional flexibility to choose among suppliers of search results and ads. Googles offerings complement the search services offered by Microsoft, which remains a strong partner, in addition to Yahoos own search technologies and ad products.

At Advertising Week, Yahoo declared the unification of all programmatic advertising technology under the BrightRoll brand and introduced BrightRoll Demand-Side Platform (DSP) for programmatic buying of video, display and native advertising that leverages exclusive access to Yahoo data, and the BrightRoll Exchange, which connects buyers and sellers of high-quality video and display inventory through integration with 100 DSPs and thousands of sites and mobile apps via Real-Time Bidding, private marketplaces and programmatic direct.

Lisa Utzschneider was designated Chief Revenue Officer to lead Yahoos global sales organization and serve the needs of advertisers worldwide.

At Yahoos second Mobile Developer Conference, the Company hosted more than 500 developers in New York City to share the latest updates to the analytics, advertising, monetization, and engagement products in the Yahoo Mobile Developer Suite. Updates comprised Tumblr In-App Sharing, Real-Time Metrics and Native Video Ads for Publishers.

Yahoo launched two new lifestyle-focused digital magazines, Yahoo Real Estate and Yahoo Celebrity.

In Q3, the Company introduced Yahoo News Live with Katie Couric and the Yahoo News Team, a daily live stream bringing consumers the latest on the biggest stories and people in the news.

In September, Yahoos award-winning fantasy broadcast series, Fantasy Football Live, celebrated its 10th season premier with industry leading expert analysis and up-to-the-minute injury reports assisting fantasy players set rosters and win their leagues.

Search Revenue:

Gross search revenue was $870 million for the third quarter of 2015, an improvement of 2 percent contrast to the third quarter of 2014.

GAAP search revenue was $509 million for the third quarter of 2015, an improvement of 13 percent contrast to the third quarter of 2014.

Cost of revenue TAC paid to search partners was $119 million for the third quarter of 2015, which comprises TAC from the Mozilla agreement, contrast to $3 million in the third quarter of 2014.

The number of Paid Clicks raised about 5 percent contrast to the third quarter of 2014.

Price-per-Click reduced about 2 percent contrast to the third quarter of 2014.

Display Revenue:

GAAP display revenue was $509 million for the third quarter of 2015, a 14 percent improvement contrast to the third quarter of 2014.

Cost of revenue TAC paid to display partners was $104 million for the third quarter of 2015 contrast to $51 million in the third quarter of 2014.

The number of Ads Sold raised about 8 percent contrast to the third quarter of 2014.

Price-per-Ad raised about 8 percent contrast to the third quarter of 2014.

Yahoo! Inc. provides search and display advertising services on Yahoo properties and associate sites worldwide.

