Grow Condos, Inc. (OTCQB:GRWC)

Grow Condos, Inc. (OTCQB:GRWC ), is a fully reporting publicly traded company specialized in cannabis industry related “Condo” style real estate and turn-key grow facilities. This is a unique marijuana stock. The company is recently upgraded to its new tier level of OTCQB. Its outstanding shares are around 28,289,123, while authorized share are around 1,000,000,000.

Grow Condos has rapidly gotten to be a standout amongst the most energizing names on the OTC markets. In the beginning of this year, its share has tripled as speculators have gone looking for the following hot pot stock for their portfolios. Its stock is currently trading around $0.75 a share.

Speculators have immediately figured out how to stay away from a significant number of the old pot stocks that have pulverized their shareholders with weakening on the back of lethal financings. The answer is in discovering clean arrangements like GRWC.

We think 2016 will be an incredible year for the marijuana business. The reason being is that the pot business has a great deal of tailwinds heading into 2016. Around 14 states could legitimize weed for the current year, either at the tallying station or through state governing bodies.

GRWC is set superbly to exploit these patterns. Grow Condos is a land buyer, engineer and administrator of particular use mechanical properties giving “condominium” style turn-key develop offices to bolster the cannabis business. Will they be able to put distance between themselves and other penny stocks?

The organization claims, rents, offers and oversees multi-occupant properties. It is centered on the pick-and-scoop way to deal with taking part in the detonating weed industry. Grow Condos right now possesses and deals with a 15,000 square foot distribution center in Eagle Point, Oregon and is building up a property in Eugene, Oregon. A month ago, GRWC declared a speculation concurrence with Tangiers Global LLC for up to $5 million dollar.