GreenGro Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:GRNH) is on an astounding keep running up the stock market charts. GreenGro Technologies depicts itself as “a world class supplier of eco-accommodating green innovations with particular space mastery in indoor and open air horticultural science frameworks serving both the shopper and business cultivating markets.

Its stock price has now dramatically multiplied off the early March lows. The run looks set to proceed as GreenGro looks strong financially. It has been one of the best performing penny stocks for awhile now.

GRNH simply reported 242.94% year-over-year growth is sales in the first quarter of this year, compared with sales of $152,215 in the same quarter of last year. The real increment in revenues was ascribed to new clients alongside reestablishments and the progressing extension of the organization’s product offerings.

Moreover, the organization’s revenues are in a roundabout way profiting by the development of the as of late legalized Cannabis industry.

Toward the end of a month ago, GreenGro reported that associated organization iGot420 got last leeway for pivotal of a noteworthy task in Southern California. The start of this task promptly interprets into anticipated organization incomes of up to $2,500,000.

Its CEO said “Greengro’s record incomes in the main quarter of 2016 proceed to “develop” because of consistently expanding interest for our product offerings revolved around Cannabis. This is why a lot of investors consider it their favorite cannabis stock.

At present exchanging with a market capitalization of of $15 million, GRNH has demonstrated that it’s a microcap runner. GreenGro is also profiting from the section of California bill AB266, which was marked into law on September 11, 2015 and became effective on January 1, 2016.

California is by a wide margin the biggest maker of Medical Cannabis and we expect this new law will drastically build GreenGro’s requests and incomes. 2016 resembles another green scramble for the pot business and GRNH is ready to benefit from this pattern. Its outstanding shares are standing around 307,342,246, while authorized share are around 500,000,000.