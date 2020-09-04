Trending Stocks: Ambev, (NYSE:ABEV), American International Group, (NYSE:AIG), Sysco Corporation, (NYSE:SYY)

On Wednesday, Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV), lost -1.98% to $4.96.

Ambev, has the market capitalization of $77.77B. Its EPS was $0.21 while outstanding shares of the company were 15.68B. Its consensus target price is $5.37. Its 52-week range is $4.41 $6.83. Its current share price is -27.38% below 52-week high of $6.83, while above 12.47% from its 52-week low price of $4.41.

Ambev S.A., through its auxiliaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. The company operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. It offers beers primarily under Skol, Brahma, Antarctica brands, Brahva, Brahva Beats, Brahva Light, Extra, Budweiser, Becks, Corona & Stella Artois, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Stella Artois, Quilmes Cristal, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Pilsen, Patricia, and Bud Light, in addition to Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, Stella Artois, and Kokanee brands.

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG), inclined 0.05% to $63.15, during its last trading session.

American International Group, issued the following statement:

AIG has taken numerous steps to streamline its businesses, narrow focus, improve financial performance and return capital to shareholders as talked about on the third quarter earnings call on Tuesday, November 3, 2015.

The company intends to take additional actions to further accelerate its formerly declared strategy. AIG will communicate these actions and provide an update on its continuous and proactive steps to drive shareholder value to the financial community in the near term and in advance of the fourth quarter earnings report.

AIG maintains an active dialogue with shareholders, counting Carl Icahn. As formerly stated, Administration and the Board have carefully reviewed a separation of AIG’s businesses on many occasions, counting in the recent past, and have concluded it did not make financial sense.

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products and services for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Commercial Insurance segment offers general liability, commercial automobile liability, workers compensation, excess casualty, and crisis administration causality insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance products; aerospace, environmental, political risk, trade credit, surety, and marine insurance products, in addition to various insurance products for small and medium sized enterprises; and professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks.

Finally, Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), ended its last trade with 0.44% gain, and closed at $41.50.

Sysco Corporation, declared that the Board of Directors has approved a 3.3 percent improvement in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.31 per share from the current $0.30 per share. The new dividend is payable on January 22, 2016, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on January 8, 2016.

This dividend improvement affirms Syscos commitment to return value to its stockholders through a combination of dividend payments and share repurchases, said Bill DeLaney, Syscos president and chief executive officer. Sysco has paid a quarterly cash dividend every quarter since its founding as a public company in 1970 and has raised its dividend 47 times in that period.

Sysco Corporation, through its auxiliaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.