During Monday’s Afternoon trade, Shares of Bio Marin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN), gained 0.47% to $97.46.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN), declared data analysis for Kyndrisa demonstrating compriseent evidence of efficacy in comparable patients across three randomized, placebo-controlled studies that were conducted contemporaneously. Kyndrisa is presently under review with U.S. and European health authorities for the treatment of patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who are amenable to exon 51 skipping. This analysis is comprised in materials prepared by BioMarin for the November 24, 2015 Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee (PCNS) meeting and can be found on the FDA.

The analysis examined the pooled study population from the three placebo-controlled studies to identify patients whose baseline characteristics were comparable among all three studies with respect to two key baseline predictive factors: 6-minute Walk Distance (6MWD) and Rise From Floor (RFF). The aim of the evaluation was to determine whether results in comparable populations from the three studies all conducted contemporaneously were compriseent with one another.

The treatment effect at week 48 for the pooled population of 128 study subjects from the three studies representing the middle 50% of all subject patients baseline 6MWD (between 313 meters and 419 meters) was 31.3 meters (p < 0.01). The treatment effect at week 48 for the pooled population of 125 study subjects from the three studies representing the middle 50% of all subject patients baseline RFF (between 4.2 seconds and 13.3 seconds) was 25.8 meters (p = 0.015).

Bio Marin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products comprise Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Firdapse, a form of 3,4-diaminopyridine used for the treatment of Lambert Myasthenic Syndrome, an autoimmune disease.

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD), inclined 1.41% to $132.04, during its current trading session.

The Home Depot, declared that its board of directors declared a third quarter cash dividend of 59 cents per share. The dividend is payable on December 17, 2015 , to shareholders of record on the close of business on December 3, 2015 . This is the 115th successive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

The Home Depot is the worlds largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,273 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia , Puerto Rico , U.S. Virgin Islands , Guam , 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico . In fiscal 2014, The Home Depot had sales of $83.2 billion and earnings of $6.3 billion . The Company employs more than 370,000 associates. The Home Depots stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (HD) and is comprised in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poors 500 index.

Finally, Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM), lost -0.10%, and is now trading at $80.91.

Sales force, declared results for its fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2015.

Sales force delivered yet another exceptional quarter with 27% constant currency growth in revenue and 30% constant currency growth in deferred revenue, said Marc Benioff, Chairman and CEO, Sales force. Im delighted to declare that we expect to deliver our first $8 billion year during our fiscal year 2017, which puts us well on the path to reach $10 billion faster than any other enterprise software company.

In Q3, we delivered strong top and bottom line growth, expanding non-GAAP operating margin by 221 basis points, which is our sixth successive quarter of year-over-year improvement, said Mark Hawkins, CFO, Sales force. For the full fiscal year 2016, we expect to deliver $6.65 billion in revenue at the high end of our range and we are increasing our non-GAAP EPS guidance to 75 cents at the high end of our range.

salesforce.com, inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship administration to various businesses and industries worldwide. The company offers enterprise cloud computing apps and platform services, counting Sales Cloud for sales force automation, which enables companies to store data, access accurate customer and prospect information, track leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and collaborate around any sale on desktop and mobile devices; Service Cloud that enables companies to connect address customers service and support needs; and Marketing Cloud, which enables companies to map customer journeys to digital marketing interactions through email, mobile, social, Web, and connected products.