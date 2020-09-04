Hot Stories: Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

During Thursday’s trade, Shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), lost -1.57% to $114.46.

Ford declared its new partnership with Apple on Thursday that will offer Siri Eyes-Free capability to more than 5 million vehicles, according to Fortune

Ford owners with Apple iPhones and car models 2011 and later can get this new service by downloading the latest update for SYNC, the auto manufacturer’s “infotainment” system. Drivers can activate Siri essentially the same way as they would on their iPhone — with an elongated press of a voice recognition button located on their steering wheel.

Siri Eyes-Free can be used to make calls, look up phone numbers, set reminders and alarms, ask about the weather, play music, send and receive text messages, and get Apple Maps directions.

Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), declined -2.32% to $103.61, during its current trading session.

Streaming live video on Facebook could soon expand beyond celebrities and public figures.

The worlds largest social network is testing a new feature that will enable its 1.5 billion users to use their smartphones to shoot video so other people can see what they are doing in real time.

Taking on Twitter-owned live video streaming app Periscope, Facebook said Thursday that a small percentage of people in the United States will be able to broadcast live video.

“Live lets you show the people you care about what you’re seeing in real time — whether you’re visiting a new place, cooking your favorite recipe, or just want to share some thoughts,” Facebook product managers wrote in a blog post recently.

Finally, Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), dropped -1.99%, and is now trading at $747.28.

Google, Microsoft and Apple have been competing for years in the very lucrative education technology market. For the first time, Google has taken a huge lead over its rivals, according to CNBC

Chromebooks now make up more than half of all devices in U.S. classrooms, up from less than 1 percent in 2012, according to a new report from Futuresource Consulting. To analysts, this comes as a big surprise.

While it was clear that Chromebooks had made progress in education, this news is, frankly, shocking, said Forrester analyst J.P. Gownder. Chromebooks made incredibly quick inroads in just a couple of years, leaping over Microsoft and Apple with seeming ease.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $716.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.94. The stock has a market cap of $518.74 billion and a PE ratio of 31.80.