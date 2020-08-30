Trending Active Stocks Under Review: Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

On Wednesday, Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), gained 0.12% to $16.33.

Bank of America Corporation declared a series of improvements to mobile and online banking to better meet customers’ changing needs and make it easier for users to manage their finances digitally. The new updates comprise the introduction of fingerprint and Touch ID sign-in, in addition to the launch of an Apple Watch mobile banking app, streamlined “Accounts Overview” page and new Security Center for more than 31 million active digital banking customers.

“We continue to deliver enhancements that provide our customers a more seamless and secure banking experience,” said Michelle Moore, head of digital banking at Bank of America. “This is another example of how we are assisting our mobile and online banking users simplify their financial lives.”

Fingerprint and Touch ID sign-in:

The new fingerprint and Touch ID sign-in capabilities provide eligible Android, iPhone and iPad customers with a secure and convenient way to log into the mobile banking app using their fingerprint. This feature allows access to the most common functionality of the app without the additional need for a passcode. As part of the bank’s ongoing commitment to staying ahead of advancements in mobile device authentication, the technology supporting fingerprint sign-in was built according to FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) standards.

Mobile banking app compatible with Apple Watch:

The mobile banking app is now compatible with Apple Watch, allowing users to view account balances and recent transactions for their linked checking, savings, credit card and investment accounts, in addition to receive real-time alerts and notifications on their wrist. The functionality requires enrollment with Bank of America’s mobile banking app and is compatible with iPhone 5 devices or later, operating on iOS 8.2.

Mobile banking app and online banking design updates:

The mobile banking app home page and online banking “Accounts Overview” page have been redesigned to give users a more personalized, seamless experience. Mobile banking app users will benefit from new quick link tiles, providing faster access to popular features, counting mobile check deposit, appointment scheduling and new account opening. The update also comprises the addition of the What’s New section, further educating customers on the functionalities available to them.

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company. The company, through its auxiliaries, operates through Consumer and Business Banking; Consumer Real Estate Services; Global Wealth and Investment Administration; Global Banking; Global Markets; and Other segments.

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), inclined 0.52% to $59.51, during its last trading session.

AbbVie in cooperation with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX), declared the completion of a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of elagolix alone or in combination with add-back therapy contrast to placebo. The trial was conducted in women with heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) associated with uterine fibroids. Preliminary results showed that all of the elagolix treatment arms, with and without add-back therapy, reduced heavy menstrual bleeding as contrast to placebo (p

Uterine fibroids (also called leiomyomas or myomas) are noncancerous muscle tissue tumors of the uterus. Fibroids are most common in women aged 30-40 years but can occur at any age. They can range in size from nearly undetectable to bulky masses that can distort the uterus. Fibroids can be asymptomatic but in some women cause symptoms such as: longer, more frequent, or heavy menstrual bleeding; menstrual pain; vaginal bleeding at time other than menstruation; pain in the abdomen or lower back; pain during sex; difficulty urinating; frequent urination; constipation or rectal pain.

Among the most common adverse events (AEs) were hot flush, headache, nausea, and vomiting. Some AEs such as hot flush were more frequent in the elagolix only treatment arms as contrast to the placebo and elagolix with add-back therapy treatment arms. Reduction in bone mineral density associated with elagolix alone was attenuated when elagolix was co-administered with add-back therapy. Discontinuations due to AEs were slightly greater for the elagolix 600 mg once-daily (QD) treatment arms with and without add-back therapy as contrast to elagolix 300mg twice-daily (BID) treatment arms with and without add-back therapy.

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company’s products comprise HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; VIEKIRA PAK, an all-oral, short-course, interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for adult patients with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis, counting those with compensated cirrhosis; Kaletra, an anti-HIV-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in people with HIV-1; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1 infection; and Synagis to prevent respiratory syncytial virus infection in high risk infants.

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), inclined 1.42% to $75.64, during its last trading session.

Caterpillar Director of Investor Relations Rich Moore will speak at the 2015 Morgan Stanley 3rd Annual Laguna Conference on Thursday, September 17, 2015. He is planned to speak at 4:20 p.m. Pacific Time. No presentation materials will be available.

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide.

Finally, Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), ended its last trade with 0.60% gain, and closed at $148.41.

International Business Machines Corporation declared a new IBM Cloud-based service to assist automakers turn driver and vehicle data into actionable insights for predictive vehicle maintenance, real-time diagnostics on engine trouble, and to guide drivers to the most efficient traffic routes.

By 2020, 90 percent of new cars will be equipped with extensive connectivity services.1 To make the most of this connectivity, automakers are increasingly using IoT solutions that assist to securely deliver data generated from cars directly to the cloud for near real-time analysis.

IBMs Internet of Things (IoT) for Automotive solution, built on the recently declared IBM IoT Foundation, assists automotive manufacturers gather data from individual sensors that can be combined with other data for real-time analysis. The service provides driver, vehicle and environmental insights through analytics, tapping both vehicle and geolocation data collected in the car. It also delivers new insights from third party data such as from parking providers in addition to an automotive manufacturers customer data and vehicle history.

The international automotive supplier Continental is using IBM MessageSight and IBM InfoSphere Streams, components of the IBM IoT for Automotive solution, to assist manage complex data streams and apply analytics to its eHorizon solution, which allows vehicle electronics to anticipate road conditions using digital mapping and crowd sourced data.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. The company’s Global Technology Services segment provides IT infrastructure and business process services, such as outsourcing, processing, integrated technology, cloud, and technology support.

