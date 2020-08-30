Fresh Stocks News Analysis: BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY), HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA), AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) | Stocks Newswire

On Tuesday’s trade, BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY)s shares surged 0.28% to $7.20.

BlackBerry Limited (BBRY) declared that St. Louis County Emergency Administration selected AtHoc, a division of BlackBerry, to provide a highly secure alerting and personnel accountability solution. The selection and deployment of the AtHoc solution was made in preparation for the one-year anniversary of the shooting and consequent demonstrations that gripped the streets of Ferguson in August 2014.

St. Louis County EMA sought a state-of-the art crisis communication system that would enable swift, secure and reliable critical communications. It was essential that the system enable coordination with full accountability and real time report generation. The County wanted to be proactive about the safety and protection of both first responders in addition to the citizens of the county. They wanted a highly-secured system with one central interface that could be deployed swiftly and manage multiple delivery modalities (mobile smart device messaging, phone calls, paging, etc.).

The system was deployed rapidly and was in operation on August 1, 2015. The Countys selection and implementation of AtHoc paid off right away as the County Executive declared a state of emergency when gunfire erupted on the fringes of demonstrations commemorating the anniversary weekend in August 2015. The County right away used the AtHoc system to actively communicate and coordinate with first responders dealing with vandalism, looting, arson and other acts of civil disobedience or confrontations with police.

BlackBerry Limited provides wireless communications solutions worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry wireless solutions, which comprise the sale of BlackBerry handheld devices; and the provision of data communication, and compression and security infrastructure services enabling BlackBerry handheld wireless devices to send and receive wireless messages and data.

HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA)s shares dropped -1.48% to $72.42.

HCA (HCA) declared that Dr. Jonathan B. Perlin, president, clinical services and chief medical officer, has been elected to membership in the National Academy of Medicine (NAM), formerly the Institute of Medicine (IOM), at the organization’s 45th annual meeting.

Election to the NAM is considered one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine and recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service. New members are elected by current active members through a selective process that recognizes individuals who have made major contributions to the advancement of the medical sciences, health care, and public health.

Dr. Perlin is the 2015 chairman of the American Hospital Association. He also serves as chair of the Secretary of Veterans Affairs Special Medical Advisory Group and on the board of Meharry Medical College. He has served formerly on numerous boards and commissions, counting the National Quality Forum, The Joint Commission, and the National Patient Safety Foundation. Dr. Perlin was the inaugural chair of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health IT Standards Committee.

HCA Holdings, Inc., through its auxiliaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, counting inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL), ended its Tuesday’s trading session with 0.41% gain, and closed at $61.28.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) declared that it will release third quarter financial results after the market closes on October 27, 2015.

In conjunction with the earnings release, Aflac Incorporated will webcast a conference call planned for 9:00 a.m. (EDT) on October 28, 2015. During the teleconference, Aflac Incorporated Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel P. Amos will talk about third quarter results and the companys outlook. Other Aflac executives will be accessible to answer questions, counting Aflac Incorporated President Kriss Cloninger III; President of Aflac Paul S. Amos II; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Aflac Incorporated Frederick J. Crawford; President and Chief Operating Officer of Aflac Japan Hiroshi Yamauchi; President of Aflac U.S. Teresa L. White and Executive Vice President and Global Chief Investment Officer Eric M. Kirsch.

Aflac Incorporated, through its partner, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.