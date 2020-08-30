Trend Analysis Report: General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), Basic Energy Services, Inc (NYSE:BAS)

On Monday, Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), lost -0.74% to $36.07.

General Motors Company’s (GM) 2016 Chevrolet Volt was awarded the title of Green Car of the Year at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The vehicle won the award due to better fuel efficiency, performance, affordability, accessibility and availability. The 2016 Chevrolet Volt travels 53 miles on a single charge and ensures customer satisfaction, according to Zacks Equity Research

General Motors’ Volt was competing with vehicles like Volkswagen AG’s VLKAY Audi A3 e-tron, Honda Motor Co., Ltd.’s HMC Civic, Hyundai Sonata and Toyota Motor Corporation’s TM Prius for the Green Car award. The selection panel compriseed of 11 judges who also considered certifications from the Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board.

General Motors is now offering the 2016 Chevy Volt in California together with 10 other states. It will be available in showrooms worldwide by early next year. Zacks Report

General Motors Company (General Motors) designs, builds and sells cars, trucks and automobile parts across the world. The Company also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial). The Companys four automotive segments comprise GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO) and GM South America (GMSA).

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), declined -1.86% to $85.13, during its last trading session.

The Board of Directors of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has declared a quarterly dividend of 55 cents per share on the companys common stock, payable Dec. 30, 2015, to shareholders of record Nov. 30, 2015.

Union Pacific Corporation operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company. The Company is a Class I railroad operating in the United States, which has 31,974 route miles and maintains coordinated plans with other rail carriers to move freight. It links 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a supply chain link around the world. Its business mix comprises agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products and intermodal.

Finally, Basic Energy Services, Inc (NYSE:BAS), ended its last trade with 4.41% gain, and closed at $3.79.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) declared recently that its administration will be presenting at three institutional investor conferences during the first two weeks of December 2015.

Roe Patterson, President and Chief Executive Officer, is planned to present at the Cowen & Company 5th Annual Ultimate Energy Conference to be held in New York City on Tuesday, December 1 at about 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time (3:10 p.m. Central Time). Mr. Patterson is also planned to present at the Capital One Securities 10th Annual Energy Conference to be held in New Orleans, Louisiana on Wednesday, December 9 at about 10:40 a.m. Central Time (11:40 a.m. Eastern Time).

Alan Krenek, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is planned to present at the 2015 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference in Boca Raton, Florida on Wednesday, December 2 at about 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time (3:40 p.m. Central Time).

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, counting completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Companys operations are managed regionally and are concentrated in major United States onshore oil and natural gas producing regions located in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Colorado, Utah, Montana, West Virginia, California, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

