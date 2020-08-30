Remarkable Movers to Watch: Chesapeake Energy Corporation, (NYSE:CHK), Dollar Tree, (NASDAQ:DLTR), Zayo Group Holdings, (NYSE:ZAYO)

On Thursday, Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), lost -10% to $5.40.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, declared recently the expiration and final results of its formerly declared offer to purchase its 2.75% Contingent Convertible Senior Notes due 2035 (the Notes) at the option of the holders of the Notes following the terms of the Notes. The holders right to surrender their Notes for repurchase expired at 5:00 p.m., New York time, on November 15, 2015. As of the expiration of the holders right to surrender their Notes for repurchase, $393,757,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes were tendered and not withdrawn. After giving effect to the repurchase, an aggregate of $2,044,000 principal amount of the Notes remain outstanding. Chesapeake anticipates the final settlement of the holders right to surrender their Notes for repurchase to occur.

The holders right to surrender their Notes for repurchase was made following the terms of a Company Notice dated October 1, 2015 (the Company Notice), which was attached as an exhibit to the Tender Offer Statement on Plan TO filed by Chesapeake with the SEC on October 1, 2015 and supplemented on November 4, 2015.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation produces oil and natural gas through acquisition, exploration, and development of from underground reservoirs in the United States. It holds interests in natural gas resource plays, counting the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin of West Virginia and Pennsylvania; and the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin of north-central Texas.

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), inclined 0.80% to $67.16, during its last trading session.

Dollar Tree, North Americas leading operator of discount variety stores, will host its conference call for investors and analysts to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2015.

Tuesday, November 24, 2015, 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates discount variety stores in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. The company’s stores provide consumable merchandise, which comprises candy and food, and health and beauty care products; and everyday consumables, such as paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food.

Finally, Shares of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO), ended its last trade with -4.01% loss, and closed at $23.45.

Zayo Group Holdings, declared recently that they had extended their offer to exchange up to $1,780,000,000 aggregate principal amount of their 6.00% Senior Notes due 2023 and 6.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (collectively, the “Exchange Notes”) for an equal amount of their outstanding, unregistered 6.00% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Outstanding Notes”) and 6.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Outstanding Notes,” and together with the 2023 Outstanding Notes, the “Outstanding Notes”), respectively, until 5:00 p.m. New York City time on November 30, 2015. The offer was formerly planned to expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on November 18, 2015.

As of 5:00 p.m. New York City time on Wednesday, November 18, 2015, holders of $1,423,789,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Outstanding Notes (constituting about 99.57% of the principal amount of the 2023 Outstanding Notes) and holders of $279,970,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Outstanding Notes (constituting about 79.99% of the principal amount of the 2025 Outstanding Notes) subject to the offer have delivered valid tenders following the offer. Except as set forth herein, the terms and conditions of the offer remain unchanged. Zayo may further extend the expiration date of the offer in its sole discretion.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its auxiliaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Physical Infrastructure, Cloud and Connectivity, and Other.

