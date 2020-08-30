Is AERO stock a scam? Aero Grow International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO)

Aero Grow International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO)

Aero Grow International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) is the creator, manufacturer and marketer of the Miracle-Gro AeroGarden line of indoor gardens for consumer markets worldwide. Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, AeroGrow International is the leader in the rapidly growing indoor gardening market. They are one of the more popular marijuana stocks.

Updated Version:

PROS:

AERO is a thinly traded stock which has the chance at big swings. IT saw several 50% swings in 2018. Will this trend continue in 2019? Over the last year, it seems to have developed some support around $2.20 a share. As long as that support holds it may make a great swing trade play.

Cons:

Volume has been very low this year compared to time in 2017. Every time it has gone up it seems to come right back down to where it started. It has shown very little growth in the Price per share over the last two years. AERO is still a penny stock and like all penny stocks there are risk involved.

Archived from 2016 post

The company’s stock currently trades around $3.10 per share with an average volume of 17,617 shares. The company’s outstanding shares are standing around 8,574,372, while authorized shares at 750,000,000.

Aero Grow International recently issued its earnings results. It posted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the quarter, which represents growth of 40% from the same period of last year. It earned $2.16 million in the latest quarter, relative to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million.

Its CEo said “”Net sales for the Company were up 37%, with strong gains in both our retail and direct response businesses — up 56% and 19% respectively. Our retail business experienced good growth with both existing partners such as Amazon and Costco as well as good traction at new partners such as Sur La Table, ACE Hardware and several others. While small, we also made good progress in our European distribution efforts. All of this led to cutting our quarterly EBITDA loss nearly in half from last year — which represents a very solid start for our fiscal year.

The company’s market capitalization stands around $26.24 million. Aero’s 50 day moving average is standing around $2.68 per share, while its 200 day moving average stands around $2.16.

It has extensive business structure and diversified product line. It offers multiple lines of indoor gardens, nutrient formula, grow lights, over 40 seed pod kits, and various gardening, cooking and decor accessories, in Canada and the United States, along with selected countries in Europe, Australia and Asia.