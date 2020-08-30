Investor’s Watch List – The Procter & Gamble Company, (NYSE:PG), Exelixis, (NASDAQ:EXEL), Canadian Solar, (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

On Wednesday, Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), gained 1.11% to $75.90.

According to recent studies, most guys take about 170 strokes every time they shave, and 120 of them are re-strokes over the same area of the face after the initial strokes have wiped away most of the protective shave gel. Despite all of the advances in blade technology, many guys still experience some irritation, largely due to these re-strokes. Instead of expecting guys to change how they shave, Gillette® [NYSE:PG] has made its best cartridge even better with a product planned to reach North American store shelves in late December with more global availability in January. The new Gillette Fusion® ProShield™ with lubrication before and after the blades shields against irritation during every shave – no matter how many shave strokes he takes.

Guys have many grooming habits that they use to look their best. But guys are often in auto-pilot mode when doing these things and other typical activities throughout the day. Some auto-pilot behaviors for guys may comprise puffing up their chest when feeling provoked, stroking their facial hair when thinking, sucking in their gut when seeing an attractive person and taking a surprising number of strokes every time they shave.

The Procter & Gamble Company, together with its auxiliaries, manufactures and sells branded consumer packaged products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty, Hair and Personal Care; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric Care and Home Care; and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty, Hair and Personal Care segment offers antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, cosmetics, skin care, hair care and color, prestige, and salon professional products under the Head & Shoulders, Olay, Pantene, SK-II, and Wella brands.

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), inclined 2.84% to $5.80, during its last trading session.

The year-to-date (YTD) performance reflected a 302.78% above last year. During the past month the stock gains 5.07%, bringing three-month performance to 7.41% and six-month performance to 84.71%. The stock holds the market capitalization of 1.32B.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers COMETRIQ, an inhibitor of multiple receptor tyrosine kinases for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. It is also evaluating cabozantinib in various development programs comprising about 45 clinical trials, counting 2 ongoing phase 3 pivotal trials focusing on metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC) and advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

Finally, Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ), ended its last trade with 4.80% gain, and closed at $21.18.

The share price of this stock traded recently in a range of $ 20.22 to $21.28. The company now has a market value of $1.13 billion.

For this company, beta value at 3.12 represents it is more volatile to the shift in the market. If we take a look on its volatility, 6.34% was seen in a week and for the month it was 6.28%.

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its auxiliaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar wafers, cells, and solar power products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Module and Energy. Its products comprise various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

