U.S Stocks News Review – NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG), Yamana Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSE:AUY)

On Friday, Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), gained 4.59% to $88.36.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., declared it has received final regulatory approval from the Ministry of Commerce (“MOFCOM”) of China to complete its merger with Free scale Semiconductor, Ltd. (“Free scale”).

The Company has now received all necessary regulatory approvals for the merger with Free scale, and the sale of its RF Power business to Jianguang Asset Administration Co. Ltd (“JAC Capital”) for which divestment is a condition for the Free scale merger.

The Company anticipates to close the merger transaction and the divestment of its RF Power business on December 7, 2015.

“We are very excited to unveil recently that the close of the merger with Free scale is upon us,” said Rick Clemmer, NXP Chief Executive Officer. “The combination of NXP and Free scale creates an industry powerhouse focused on the high growth opportunities in the Smarter World, and is a transformative step on our journey to become the industry leader in high performance mixed signal solutions.”

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power administration, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide.

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG), declined -2.49% to $14.12, during its last trading session.

Transocean Ltd., declared its intent to delist its shares from the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX). The company anticipates the SIX listing authorities to approve its delisting application priority to year-end and the related delisting to occur in the first quarter of 2016.

The company will remain incorporated in Switzerland and its shares will continue to be listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Transocean Ltd., together with its auxiliaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 17, 2015, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 71 mobile offshore drilling units that comprise of 44 high-specification floaters, 17 mid water floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups.

Finally, Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSE:AUY), ended its last trade with -4.33% loss, and closed at $1.99.

Yamana Gold Inc. hereby declares that its wholly-owned partner Brio Gold Inc. (Brio Gold) has commenced a private placement of Brio Gold common shares, comprising of a primary offering by Brio Gold and a secondary offering by Yamana. The implied initial post-money valuation of Brio Gold based on the private placement is about $369.3 million.

The primary offering as presently planned will fully fund the near-term business plan for Brio Gold with the majority of proceeds predictable to be applied towards the re-commissioning plan for C1 Santa Luz. C1 Santa Luz is predictable to contribute about 100,000 ounces of gold per year when in full production and represents the potential for further value creation for Yamanas residual interest going forward.

The private placement also provides for the sale of a substantial portion of Yamanas interest in Brio Gold through a secondary offering of its shares from which Yamana anticipates to receive aggregate proceeds before commissions and placement fees of about $208.5 million. Pro forma the financing, Yamana will hold about 20.9% of the issued and outstanding Brio Gold common shares, or 19.9% on a fully diluted basis with an initial implied value for this residual interest of about $73.5 million.

Yamana Gold Inc. engages in gold mining and related activities, counting exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation. The company has precious metal properties and land positions in the Americas. Its portfolio comprises seven operating gold mines, such as Chapada (copper/gold), El Peñón (gold/silver), Canadian Malartic Mine (gold/silver), Jacobina(gold), Gualcamayo(gold), Minera Florida (gold/silver/zinc), Fazenda Brasileiro, and Mercedes (gold/silver), in addition to a 12.5% indirect interest in the Alumbrera mine (copper/gold/molybdenum); and various development stage projects and exploration properties in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Mexico, and Canada.